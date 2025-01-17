Cardiff City vs Swansea City Prediction and Betting Tips | January 18th 2025

Cardiff City will be looking to secure their first home win since November 2 when they welcome Swansea City to the Cardiff City Stadium on Saturday. The Swans crashed out of the FA Cup last time out and will head into the weekend in search of a pick-me-up.

Cardiff City were left disappointed on Tuesday as they were held to a 1-1 draw by Watford after conceding an 87th-minute equalizer on home turf. This followed a 1-0 victory over Sheffield United at Bramall Lane in the third round of the FA Cup on January 9 courtesy of Cian Ashford’s first-half strike.

Swansea have picked up five wins and nine draws from their 26 Championship games to collect 24 points and sit 21st in the table, one point above the relegation zone.

Trending

Swansea City, meanwhile, were dumped out of the FA Cup last Sunday when they suffered a 3-0 thrashing at the hands of Premier League side Southampton.

The Swans now turn their attention to the Championship, where they are unbeaten in three of their last four games, claiming two wins and one draw since Boxing Day.

With 34 points from 26 matches, Swansea City are currently 12th in the Championship standings but could move level on points with ninth-placed Bristol City with a win this weekend.

Cardiff City vs Swansea City Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

With 34 wins from the last 77 meetings between the sides, Swansea City boast a superior record in the history of this fixture.

Cardiff City have picked up 24 wins in that time, while the spoils have been shared on 19 occasions.

Swansea have lost their most recent three away matches while conceding nine goals and scoring just once since a 2-1 victory at Plymouth Argyle on December 10.

Cardiff have failed to win their last six home games, picking up just two points from a possible 18 since a 2-1 victory over Norwich City on November 2.

Cardiff City vs Swansea City Prediction

Fresh off the back of their third-round exit from the FA Cup, Swansea will head into the weekend looking to quickly bounce back.

However, Cardiff have proven tough to beat of late and we predict they will do just enough to force a share of the spoils.

Prediction: Cardiff City 1-1 Swansea City

Cardiff City vs Swansea City Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Over 2.5 goals - No (There have been fewer than three goals scored in four of the last five clashes between the two teams)

Tip 3: Over 10.5 corners - No (There have also been fewer than 11 corner kicks in four of their last five meetings)

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback