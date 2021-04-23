Cardiff City vs Wycombe Wanderers prediction, preview, team news, and more | EFL Championship 2020-21

Cardiff City host bottom-dwellers Wycombe Wanderers at the Cardiff City Stadium on Saturday in the Championship, looking to snap a five-game winless run.

That poor run has seen them drop out of contention for the promotion playoffs and languish ninth in the league table, 13 points off sixth-placed Barnsley.

Mick McCarthy's whirlwind start with the Welsh side after replacing Neil Harris, which included going the first 11 games unbeaten, now seems a distant memory.

Wycombe will be looking to pounce on their vulnerability as the side faces a must-win clash in their battle to remain in the Championship.

A late victory against Bristol City in the last game threw up a lifeline, but the Chairboys are still six points off safety with only three games remaining.

However, one big problem for them is that Rotherham, who are 23rd in the table, have two games in hand. The eventual results in those games could have a decisive impact, even if Wycombe win all their remaining games.

Cardiff City vs Wycombe Wanderers Head-To-Head

In 11 previous clashes between the sides, Cardiff have won six times against Wycombe, who've beaten them on four occasions. That included a 2-1 defeat back in December.

💙



This Saturday, we welcome @wwfcofficial to CCS. You can watch this match anywhere in the world with a @CardiffCityTV match pass! 🌍



Full details ➡️ https://t.co/eNofC3J9JJ#CityAsOne pic.twitter.com/3laeE6gfX4 — Cardiff City FC (@CardiffCityFC) April 22, 2021

Advertisement

Cardiff City Form Guide (all competitions): L-L-D-D-D

Wycombe Wanderers Form Guide (all competitions): W-W-L-D-W

Cardiff City vs Wycombe Wanderers Team News

Cardiff City

Sol Bamba is being treated for cancer, while Joel Bagan is currently nursing a shoulder problem. Aside from that, McCarthy doesn't have any fresh injury concerns.

Injured: Joel Bagan

Suspended: None

Unavailable: Sol Bamba

Wycombe Wanderers

Dominic Gape and Ryan Tafazolli will continue their spells out with injury. However, coach Gareth Ainsworth doesn't have any new casualties at the moment and may opt to play the same lineup that beat the Robins on Wednesday.

Injured: Dominic Gape and Ryan Tafazolli

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Cardiff City vs Wycombe Wanderers Prediction

Cardiff City (3-4-2-1): Alex Smithies; Curtis Nelson, Aden Flint, Ciaron Brown; Tom Sang, Marlon Pack, Will Vaulks, Perry Ng; Josh Murphy, Harry Wilson; Kieffer Moore.

Wycombe Wanderers (3-4-1-2): Ryan Allsop; Joe Jacobsen, Anthony Stewart, Josh Knight; Jason McCarthy, Curtis Thompson, Anis Mehmeti, Fred Onyedinma; Garath McCleary; Uche Ikpeazu, Admiral Muskwe.

Cardiff City vs Wycombe Wanderers Prediction

Advertisement

The visitors will be encouraged after the midweek win and might come flying out of the blocks. However, the Bluebirds are looking to stay in the top 10, and can force a draw.

Prediction: Cardiff City 2-2 Wycombe Wanderers