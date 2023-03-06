There aren't many defenders in La Liga who have had a greater impact than Sergio Ramos and Carles Puyol. Both players have enjoyed successful, protracted careers in Spain's top flight and have contributed significantly to the achievements of their respective clubs.

But the question still stands: who made a bigger impact in La Liga? To answer this question, we will compare the La Liga careers of Sergio Ramos and Carles Puyol, taking into account each player's accomplishments, influence on his teams, and individual performances.

Early career

In Sevilla, where he started his career at the age of 18, Sergio Ramos made his professional debut in 2004. He rapidly distinguished himself as one of the top young defenders in La Liga, and Real Madrid took notice of his abilities. Ramos was acquired by Real Madrid for a cost of €27 million in the summer of 2005, which was a record for a Spanish defender at the time.

Carles Puyol made his first-team debut in 1999 after rising through Barcelona's youth divisions. He rapidly made a name for himself as a fierce defender and a team captain. Puyol was renowned for his never-say-die spirit and readiness to put himself on the line for his club.

Achievements

In terms of accomplishments, both players have had outstanding careers. Carles Puyol played with Barcelona for 15 seasons from 1999 to 2014, while Sergio Ramos played for Real Madrid for 16 seasons, from 2005 to 2021. Both players won multiple championships with their respective clubs during this time, including the FIFA Club World Cup, the UEFA Champions League, La Liga, and the Copa del Rey.

Sergio Ramos has five La Liga titles with Real Madrid, while Carles Puyol has six with Barcelona. However, it is important to note that Ramos has numerically had more chances to win the title because he participated in La Liga for longer than Puyol. Ramos also played a significant role in Real Madrid's four Champions League titles between 2014 and 2016 which is a tremendous accomplishment that Puyol was unable to accomplish.

Impact on the team and Individual performances

On and off the field, Ramos and Puyol both made a big difference for their respective teams. Both their teammates and rivals have admired them since they were leaders in their respective clubs.

Ramos was renowned for his aggressive playing style and his propensity for scoring significant goals. He was a versatile player who could play in a variety of positions, including defensive midfield, right-back, and centre-back. He could fill in whenever and wherever needed, which made him a priceless asset for Real Madrid.

Puyol, on the other hand, was renowned for his toughness and superior defensive abilities. Although he was never the most glamorous player on the field, he was consistently dependable and never let his team down. He created a formidable partnership with Gerard Pique at the back. His experience was extremely invaluable to the team.

Both players have had some exceptional moments in La Liga in terms of their individual performances. Sergio Ramos has scored 74 goals in the competition, which is a remarkable accomplishment for a defender. He has also been named in the FIFA FIFPRO World XI a whopping 11 times, and he has won the La Liga Best Defender award five times.

Carles Puyol was renowned for his reliability and capacity to deliver strong performances in each game. He was once named the UEFA Best Club Defender once and was included in the UEFA Team of the Year six times. He has also been included in the FIFA FIFPRO World XI three times.

Sergio Ramos v Carles Puyol - Is one better than the other?

Sergio Ramos will be remembered as one of Real Madrid's most accomplished players in the club's history. He was a vital component of the team's success during the last decade and was essential to their four Champions League victories from 2014 to 2018. Ramos was a respected member of both his team and the opposition. He was a leader both on and off the field. He will be regarded as a great legend of the game and one of the best defenders of his generation.

However, Carles Puyol will be regarded as a genuine icon of Barcelona. He had only ever played for one club, the Catalan giants, and was crucial to their success in 2000s and early 2010s. He will be regarded as one of the finest defenders in Barcelona history because he was a leader on the field and a role model off it.

In conclusion, both Carles Puyol and Sergio Ramos have made lasting contributions to La Liga. They were two of the top defenders of their generation and were crucial to the success of their clubs. Both players will be recognized for their leadership, tenacity, and exceptional on-field performances, and their legacies will continue to motivate current and upcoming footballers.

