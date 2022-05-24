Carlo Ancelotti names 4 Real Madrid stars who could become managers in the future

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti has revealed that four members of the current squad could go on to become managers in the future.

The 62-year-old identified the midfield trio of Toni Kroos, Luka Modric and Casemiro, as well as defender Nacho as players who could transition into management.

Ancelotti was speaking at the UEFA Open Media day ahead of the UEFA Champions League final against Liverpool on May 28. He was asked to list the current Real Madrid players he sees becoming coaches in the future, to which he replied:

"Casemiro, Kroos... Modric, I'm not sure. Nacho. But if you ask them, they don't really want to, because of the environmental aspect, the coach's relationship with the players and making decisions."

Ancelotti is in a strong position to see who can make a successful transition from a playing career into management, having reached the highest levels as both a player and manager.

Real Madrid wrapped up proceedings domestically with a goalless draw against Real Betis in La Liga last Friday.

The Santiago Bernabeu outfit successfully reclaimed the league crown from city rivals Atletico and will turn their attention to the UEFA Champions League final against Liverpool.

The final is slated to take place at the Stade de France on Saturday. Liverpool claimed their spot in the showpiece event by dispatching Villarreal in the semifinals, while Los Blancos completed a remarkable turnaround against Manchester City.

Real Madrid and Liverpool will be seeking to wrap up their successful seasons with continental glory

Real Madrid are seeking a record-extending 14th UEFA Champions League crown, while Liverpool will be looking to win their seventh European crown.

Both sides come into the game on the back of successful domestic campaigns. The Reds triumphed in both cup competitions in England, seeing off Chelsea in the finals of the FA Cup and League Cup.

They, however, fell narrowly short in their quest for league glory, with one point separating them from eventual champions Manchester City in a thrilling title race.

Real Madrid, for their part, won La Liga at a canter and were crowned champions with four matches to go. Their triumph saw Carlo Ancelotti enter the record books as the first man to win a league title in each of the 'big five' leagues in Europe.

The former AC Milan manager will look to go one further by becoming the first man to win the UEFA Champions League four times as a manager. He is currently tied at three apiece with Zinedine Zidane and Liverpool icon Bob Paisley.

