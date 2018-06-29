Carlos Carvalhal favourite to manage Sporting

Carlos Carvalhal, ex-Swansea City manager, is the favourite to manage Sporting Clube de Portugal in the upcoming season.

The portuguese giant, where Luís Figo, Nani, Ricardo Quaresma or Cristiano Ronaldo started their careers, will play the UEFA Europa League next season, after finished in third place on Portuguese Premier League.

Even knowing that his priority is to continue to work in England, but, after declining some offers from English clubs by familiar reasons, the portuguese manager is considering the possibility of going back to Sporting Clube de Portugal.

Carlos Carvalhal managed the club from Lisbon, in the season 2009/2010, and he worked with players as the goalkeeper Rui Patrício and midfielder Adrien Silva, who are playing with Portugal team at Russia World Cup 2018. Silva will continue to play in english Premier League with Leicester City.

Besiktas after Sporting

The experient portuguese manager traveled to Instambul (Turkey), in 2011/2012, to work with Besiktas, a giant in this country, and, in the same city, he coached Instambul Başakşehir. But the first greatest challenge was when Carlos Carvalhal arrived to Sheffield Wednesday, in the season 2015/2016, because one of his biggest dreams was to reach the English football.

English dream

In the first season, Sheffield Wednesday finished on sixth place, on Championship table, and was third a year later. In both years, Carlos Carvalhal reached the playoffs. After 25 matches, he left Sheffield to manage Swansea City at English Premier League 2017/2018.

The welsh team had a good matches against Liverpool (1-0), Arsenal (3-1), Burnley (1-0) or West Ham (4-1), and had a hard fight to the end of the season, but it was insufficient to continue at English Premier League. "I think we have done our best", said Carlos Carvalhal.

At FA Cup, the "football romantic" met Sheffiled Wednesday and won 2-0.