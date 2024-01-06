Cartagena vs Valencia Prediction and Betting Tips | January 7th 2024

Cartagena and Valencia return to action in the Copa del Rey when they go head-to-head at the Estadio Cartagonova on Sunday.

Having beaten Villarreal in their first outing in 2024, Ruben Baraja’s men will look to maintain their 100% start to the year and continue their quest for a ninth cup title.

Cartagena were left empty-handed for a second consecutive game as they suffered a 3-0 loss against Huesca in their last outing of the year.

This followed a 3-0 home defeat at the hands of Burgos on December 16 which saw their six-game unbeaten run come to an end.

Cartagena, who are currently rock-bottom in the La Liga 2 table, now turn their attention to the Copa del Rey, where they have seen off Azuaga and Alcorcon in the opening two rounds.

Valencia, on the other hand, kicked off the new year on a high as they cruised to a 3-1 victory over Villarreal at the Mestalla Stadium last Tuesday.

Prior to that, Baraja’s side snapped their run of five consecutive La Liga matches without a win in their final game of 2023 with a 1-0 victory at Rayo Vallecano.

Valencia now turn their sights to the Copa del Rey, where they picked up a 2-0 win over Logrones in the first round before edging out Arosa SC 1-0 on December 5.

Cartagena vs Valencia Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

Valencia have been imperious in the history of this fixture, claiming three wins in the previous three games against Cartagena.

With the defeat against Huesca, Cartagena side have now lost back-to-back matches for the first time since losing three on the bounce last September.

Valencia have lost just one of their last five matches across all competitions while claiming three wins and one draw since early December.

The La Liga 2 side have picked up just one win at home this season while losing eight and claiming one draw in their 10 games at the Estadio Cartagonova so far.

Cartagena vs Valencia Prediction

While Cartagena will be looking to find their feet this weekend, their results on home turf offer little optimism.

Buoyed by their result against Villarreal, Baraja’s men will come into the game with sky-high confidence and we are tipping them to come out victorious at the Estadio Cartagonova.

Prediction: Cartagena 1-3 Valencia

Cartagena vs Valencia Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Valencia to win

Tip 2: Over 2.5 goals - Yes (There have been three or more goals scored in the previous three meetings between the teams)

Tip 3: Both sides to score - Yes (Both sides have also scored in their previous three encounters)