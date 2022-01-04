Cartagena vs Valencia prediction, preview, team news and more | Copa del Rey 2021-22

Domestic football continues in Spain this week in the form of the Copa del Rey, with Cartagena hosting Valencia at the Cartagonova on Wednesday.

Cartagena beat Racing Rioja 2-0 in the first round of the domestic cup before going on to beat third-tier side CD Castellon 2-1 in the second round. Thirty-year-old striker Alfredo Ortuno had a hand in all four goals scored by the hosts, with three goals and one assist.

Cartagena have failed to make it past the second round of the cup competition in the past three seasons and will be delighted to have scaled that hurdle this season.

Valencia picked up a comfortable 3-0 win over CD Utrillas in their first game and perhaps should have scored a few more. However, they had to dig in to get a result in their second game as they were held to a 1-1 normal time draw by Arenteiro before picking up the win with two extra-time goals.

Valencia were beaten 3-0 by Sevilla in the last 16 of the tournament last season and will be hoping for better luck in the competition this time around.

Cartagena vs Valencia Head-to-Head

There have been just two meetings between Cartagena and Valencia. Both games were preseason friendlies and saw Valencia win both times.

The most recent of their meetings saw Valencia win 3-2 with all five goals coming in the second half.

Cartagena Form Guide (All Competitions): W-W-W-D-D

Valencia Form Guide (All Competitions): L-W-W-W-W

Cartagena vs Valencia Team News

Cartagena

Dauda Mohammed came off injured in the hosts' last game and will miss Wednesday's clash.

Injured: Dauda Mohammed

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Valencia

The visitors have a rather lengthy injury list ahead of their cup clash. Thierry Correia, Dimitri Foulquier, Toni Lato, Marcos de Sousa, Gabriel Paulista, Mouctar Diakhaby, Jose Luis Gaya and Jason are all injured and will not play on Wednesday.

Injured: Thierry Correia, Dimitri Foulquier, Toni Lato, Marcos de Sousa, Gabriel Paulista, Mouctar Diakhaby, Jose Luis Gaya, Jason

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Cartagena vs Valencia Predicted XI

Cartagena Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Marc Martinez; Julian Delmas, Pedro Alcala, Pablo Vazquez, Gaston Silva; Richard Boateng, Yann Bodiger; Alex Gallar, Pablo D Blasis, Berto Cayarga; Ruben Castro

Valencia Predicted XI (4-4-2): Jasper Cillessen; Cristiano Piccini, Omar Alderete, Hugo Guillamon, Jesus Vasquez; Helder Costa, Carlos Soler, Daniel Wass, Yunus Musah; Maximiliano Gomez, Goncalo Guedes

Cartagena vs Valencia Prediction

Cartagena are playing well at the moment as they are unbeaten in their last six games and have lost just one of their last eight across all competitions. The game against Valencia may prove a major test of character for the hosts.

The visitors lost their last game, consequently ending a nine-game unbeaten run, and will be desperate to get their season back on track. They have the perfect opportunity to do that against a weaker opposition and should be able to come out on top.

Prediction: Cartagena 1-2 Valencia

Edited by Peter P