Casa Pia vs Sporting Braga Prediction and Betting Tips | May 10th 2025

Casa Pia will host Sporting Braga at the Estadio Municipal de Rio Maior on Saturday in the penultimate round of the 2024-25 Primeira Liga campaign. The home side have enjoyed an overall strong season, although they have hit a rough patch over the last three months and have dropped down to eighth in the table.
They held on for a goalless draw in a tense clash away at Arouca last time out, which saw both teams receive a combined three red cards. Casa Pia are six points above Rio Ave in 10th place and only need a point on Saturday to confirm a top-half league finish.
Sporting Braga have also performed well this season but have endured disappointing results in consecutive games and may have squandered their ticket to automatic Europa League qualification. They played out a 1-1 draw against Santa Clara last time out, falling behind just six minutes after kick-off before the team captain leveled the scores in the second half.
The visitors sit fourth in the table with 65 points and will be looking to return to winning ways in their final away game of the season.
Casa Pia vs Sporting Braga Head-to-Head and Key Numbers
- There have been just seven meetings between the two teams. Casa Pia have won two of those games while Braga have won four times, with their final matchup ending in a draw.
- The hosts picked up a surprise 2-1 victory when the two teams faced off earlier in the campaign, ending a five-game winless run in this fixture.
- Braga have conceded 27 goals in the Primeira Liga this season. Only Sporting and Benfica (26) have shipped fewer.
- Os Gansos have the second-worst offensive and defensive records of any team in the top half of the table, with 36 goals scored and 41 conceded.
Casa Pia vs Sporting Braga Prediction
Casa Pia are on a five-game winless streak and have won just one of their last nine matches. They have lost three of their last four home games and could struggle here.
The Archbishops, meanwhile, are undefeated in their last eight league matches and have lost just once in the competition all year. They are the better side ahead of the weekend clash and should capitalize on that.
Prediction: Casa Pia 1-2 Sporting Braga
Casa Pia vs Sporting Braga Betting Tips
Tip 1 - Result: Sporting Braga to win
Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Three of the last four matches between the two teams have produced more than 2.5 goals)
Tip 3 - Both teams to score: YES (Both sides have found the back of the net in four of their last five matchups)