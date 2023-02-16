Casemiro’s return redresses balance for Manchester United ahead of Barcelona clash

It was thought that Manchester United’s rebuild would take at least two years to yield any fruit, but Erik Ten Hag has put the club back on the right track in just a few months.

Since taking charge of the Red Devils, he has brought about a change that can be seen in every aspect of the club. Not only are Manchester United back to winning games, but they’re playing very good football. That they are just five points away from the Premier League summit and in the final of the Carabao Cup typifies the impressive job Ten Hag has done.

However, the Dutchman’s biggest test will come on Thursday (February 16) when his side travels to the Camp Nou to face Barcelona in the first leg of the Europa League knockout playoffs.

Manchester United have beaten Liverpool, Arsenal and Manchester City this season, but Barcelona are one of the most in-form teams in Europe. How the English side fares against the Blaugrana will provide a true glimpse of the Red Devils' level.

Casemiro back for Barcelona clash

Ten Hag has had to do without Casemiro, his most influential midfielder, in the last two games following the Brazilian's sending-off against Crystal Palace in the Premier League a fortnight ago.

The Brazilian has made a huge impact since his arrival from Real Madrid in the summer. He has grown into both a leader and a difference-maker for Manchester United.

There’s no doubt that the Red Devils missed Casemiro in their double-header against Leeds United, so his availability for the game against Barcelona comes as a huge relief.

Everybody knows what Casemiro brings to the table. Ten Hag said that he's the glue that binds the team together, but more than just that, the Brazilian makes every player better.

Having been well-rested for over a week now, the 30-year-old will go into Thursday’s game fresh. Manchester United will need him at his best if they’re going to stand any chance at Barcelona.

Casmeiro restores balance to Manchester United

Manchester United vs Crystal Palace - Premier League

Manchester United are currently short on numbers in midfield, especially with Christian Eriksen and Scott McTominay injured. Loan signing Marcel Sabitzer is suspended after accumulating three yellow cards in the UEFA Champions League group stage for Bayern Munich earlier this season.

That makes Casemiro’s return all the more important. The former Real Madrid midfielder brings stability to the middle of the park, and his presence restores the balance between the Red Devils and the Blaugrana.

Xavi's men will line up with Gavi, Pedri and Frankie De Jong. They would have easily dominated the midfield in the absence of Casemiro, but the Brazilian’s presence means a more competitive midfield duel could ensue.

Of course, Casemiro will need Fred to be at his best to better Barcelona’s midfield. The former Real Madrid man, though, has proven time and again that he’s made for big games, as Luke Shaw emphasised to The Mirror ahead of the game:

"I think it's obvious to see how important he is to the team. For us as defenders, it gives us a feeling of security. He loves to win the ball back and tackle. We joke he likes to give the ball away so he can win it back. I'm very happy to have him back tomorrow night because he's been a big miss for us."

Manchester United can feel confident going into the game against Barcelona due to many reasons. One of them is Marcus Rashford’s rich vein of form and the other is that their best midfielder is back, as Casemiro immediately improves the entire team.

