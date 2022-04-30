“He was causing us a couple of problems early on” – Andy Robertson comments on Newcastle United star after Liverpool win

Liverpool defender Andy Robertson has praised the performance of Newcastle United forward Joelinton after his side claimed a hard-fought 1-0 away win over the Magpies.

A wonderful individual effort by Naby Keita helped the Reds secure an invaluable three points.

Speaking to BT Sport after the game, Robertson mentioned how difficult the game was, giving special praise to Joelinton.

''Newcastle worked really hard, they’re in fantastic shape. They’re in the top ten, so we knew it was going to be difficult.

''Luckily we got the goal and I don’t think they had too many chances after that. We had a few to kill the game off but we’re just happy with the three points.

''Joelinton was causing us a couple of problems early on, but in the second half I thought the lads were excellent against him.

''They started better than us but then we got a foothold in the game. We got the goal and we got a bit better after that."

Jurgen Klopp named a heavily-rotated side with one eye on Liverpool's semi-final second leg clash with Villarreal in the UEFA Champions League.

Top-scorer Mohamed Salah started on the bench alongside other regulars like Thiago Alcantara and Trent-Alexander Arnold.

Liverpool's victory over Newcastle United shows their intent to push Manchester City all the way

The Reds are aiming for a quadruple

Liverpool are in the hunt for a unique quadruple but the game away to an in-form Newcastle United side was a potential banana peel.

Jurgen Klopp's decision to rest some of his most important players was a further cause for concern but ultimately, the Reds pulled through.

The German manager has emphasized that each game his side plays for the rest of the season is effectively a final and his players showcased their grit with a determined performance.

It was far from a vintage display from the Reds but they ultimately did enough to claim all three points against Newcastle.

The Premier League title race is set to go down to the wire, leaving little room for error. Liverpool's win temporarily takes them to the top of the standings, pending when Pep Guardiola's men take to the field against Leeds United.

Over to you, Manchester City.

