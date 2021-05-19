Edinson Cavani’s wonder goal overshadowed by Manchester United’s inability to reward returning fans with victory

The return of fans to Old Trafford after more than a year was an interesting subplot during when Manchester United faced Fulham in the Premier League on Tuesday.

There was very little at stake, but the Red Devils had the chance to cement their place as runners-up in the league while Scott Parker’s side was just playing for pride.

Despite this, Manchester United were expected to put on a show, with 10,000 fans allowed to watch the match at Old Trafford. However, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side couldn’t pick up three points, settling for a 1-1 draw after Edinson Cavani’s first-half strike was cancelled out by Joe Bryan's equalizer.

Cavani lights up Old Trafford with a wonder goal

The highlight of the game, though, came in the 15th minute when Cavani lit up the Theatre of Dreams with a sensational strike. The Uruguayan forward signed a new contract last week and he celebrated it with a 40-yeard lob that would make Eric Cantona and David Beckham proud.

It was a special goal and the perfect gift for the home fans, who have waited for so many months to watch their team play at Old Trafford. Cavani’s goal was his 10th in the current campaign, making him the 25th Manchester United player to reach double figures in a league season since 1992.

Manchester United fail to reward the home fans with victory

The strike from Cavani was worthy of being a match-winner but it wasn’t to be for Manchester United on Tuesday. Fulham’s equalizer marred the occasion and denied the returning fans what should have been a memorable victory at Old Trafford.

“How good was Cavani's goal? Oh, top. That was the highlight obviously. What a way to introduce himself to the Stretford End,” Solskjaer said on Manutd.com.

“I know I’ve said it a long time, but we need fans here and they’re going to see him score many goals for us. That was an excellent finish and the way he works to get his chances as well is exceptional.”

Manchester United have now sealed second place in the Premier League and the Europa League final is all that will matter to them now. However, fans deserved to witness one last win at Old Trafford this season, punctuated by a sublime goal like Cavani’s.