Arsenal vs Fulham prediction, preview, team news and more | Premier League 2020-21

Arsenal are set to play host to Fulham at the Emirates Stadium on Sunday for their latest English Premier League fixture.

Arsenal come into this game on the back of a 3-0 win over Sheffield United last Sunday in their most recent Premier League game. A brace from French forward Alexandre Lacazette and a goal from young Brazilian attacker Gabriel Martinelli ensured victory for Mikel Arteta's Arsenal.

Fulham, on the other hand, lost 1-0 to Nuno Espirito Santo's Wolverhampton Wanderers last Saturday at Craven Cottage. A late second-half goal from Spanish winger Adama Traore secured the win for Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Arsenal vs Fulham Head-to-Head

In 18 head-to-head encounters between the two sides, Arsenal hold the clear advantage. They have won 12 games, lost two and drawn four.

The two clubs last faced each other last year in the English Premier League, with Arsenal beating Fulham 3-0. Goals from France international Alexandre Lacazette, Brazilian centre-back Gabriel Magalhaes and star forward Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang sealed the deal for Arsenal.

Arsenal form guide in the English Premier League: W-L-D-W-D

Fulham form guide in the English Premier League: L-L-L-L-W

Advertisement

Arsenal vs Fulham Team News

Arsenal

Arsenal will be without Scottish left-back Kieran Tierney and experienced Brazilian centre-back David Luiz, while there are doubts over the availability of Norwegian midfielder Martin Odegaard and Gabon international Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang. Other than that there are no known issues and manager Mikel Arteta is expected to have a fully fit squad at his disposal.

Injured: Kieran Tierney, David Luiz

Doubtful: Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Martin Odegaard

Suspended: None

Fulham

Meanwhile, Fulham manager Scott Parker will be unable to call upon the services of Slovakian goalkeeper Marek Rodak and Scotland international Tom Cairney. There are doubts over the availability of forward Ademola Lookman.

Injured: Marek Rodak, Tom Cairney

Doubtful: Ademola Lookman

Suspended: None

Arsenal vs Fulham Predicted XI

Arsenal Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Bernd Leno, Hector Bellerin, Rob Holding, Gabriel Magalhaes, Granit Xhaka, Thomas Partey, Dani Ceballos, Nicolas Pepe, Bukayo Saka, Gabriel Martinelli, Alexandre Lacazette

Only six French players have scored 50 or more goals for a single club in the Premier League:

🇫🇷 Thierry Henry

🇫🇷 Robert Pires

🇫🇷 Olivier Giroud

🇫🇷 Eric Cantona

🇫🇷 Anthony Martial

🇫🇷 Alexandre Lacazette 🆕 pic.twitter.com/qiAI7BaapX — Goal (@goal) April 11, 2021

Fulham Predicted XI (3-4-2-1): Alphonse Areola, Joachim Andersen, Tosin Adarabioyo, Terence Kongolo, Kenny Tete, Harrison Reed, Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa, Antonee Robinson, Ruben Loftus-Cheek, Bobby Decordova-Reid, Aleksandar Mitrovic

Advertisement

Arsenal vs Fulham Prediction

Arsenal have endured a disappointing season in the Premier League, and are currently 9th in the league table. Their best chance to play Champions League football next season is to ensure that they win the Europa League.

Fulham, on the other hand, are 18th in the Premier League. They are six points behind 17th-placed Newcastle United, who have played a game less. Scott Parker's side have played some good football, but have now lost their last four league games.

Arsenal should be able to triumph here.

Prediction: Arsenal 2-0 Fulham

Also Read: 10 best finishers in world football right now