Cazalegas vs Real Sociedad Prediction and Betting Tips | November 13th 2022

Real Sociedad open their Copa Del Rey campaign for the 2022-23 season against sixth-tier Cazalegas at the El Prado Stadium on Sunday.

This will be La Real's final game before the international hiatus due to the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar, which is due to kick off next Sunday.

The Basque Country outfit are flying high in La Liga with 26 points from 14 games and sit in third place in the league standings behind only Barcelona and Real Madrid.

They also recently ended a three-game winless run in the top flight with a 2-1 win over Sevilla on the road on Wednesday, aided by two red cards for the home side.

Alexander Sorloth opened the scoring for Sociedad in the 20th minute before Brias Mendez doubled their advantage 16 minutes later.

Between their strikes, Ivan Rakitic and Tanguy Nianzou were both sent off for the Sevillistas, but Rafa Mir scored a consolation goal for them just before half-time.

Imanol Alguacil's side are now looking to make it back-to-back wins this weekend.

Cazalegas ply their trade in Group 2 of the Primera Autonómica Preferente de Castilla-La Mancha, which is the sixth level of Spanish football.

The Toledo outfit overcame Los Yébenes San Bruno 2-1 in extra time to reach this stage of the competition.

Cazalegas vs Real Sociedad Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the first encounter between Cazalegas and Real Sociedad.

Real Sociedad last went out in the first round of the competition in the 1999-2000 season when Logrones defeated them 3-1 on aggregate.

La Real won the Copa Del Rey in the 2019-20 season, beating Athletic Bilbao in the finals that were held in 2021.

Last season, Real Sociedad lost out in the quarter-finals of the competition following a 4-0 loss to Real Betis, who had also beaten them in 2021.

Real Sociedad have won their last two away games - 2-0 vs Omonia in the Europa League and 2-1 vs Sevilla in La Liga.

Cazalegas vs Real Sociedad Prediction

This is Real Sociedad's final game before the World Cup break and changes are expected, as head coach Alguacil may opt to give his key players a rest.

They should still have enough firepower to shoot down Cazalegas.

Prediction: Cazalegas 0-3 Real Sociedad

Cazalegas vs Real Sociedad Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Real Sociedad

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Over 2.5

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: No

