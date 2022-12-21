CD Arenteiro vs Atletico Madrid Prediction and Betting Tips | December 22nd 2022

Atletico Madrid return from their FIFA World Cup break when they take on CD Arenteiro in round two of the Copa del Rey on Thursday.

The La Liga side are winless in six of their last seven competitive matches and will be looking to arrest their slump.

Atlético de Madrid @atletienglish



We're proud of all of you representing us on the biggest stage! And with that, the FIFA World Cup 2022 comes to an end.We're proud of all of you representing us on the biggest stage! And with that, the FIFA World Cup 2022 comes to an end.We're proud of all of you representing us on the biggest stage! 👏 https://t.co/qxUzNQhryW

CD Arenteiro failed to return to winning ways in the Segunda Federacion Group I as they played out a 1-1 draw with Zamora last Saturday.

This followed an uneventful goalless draw with UP Langreo on December 11 which saw their two-game winning streak come to an end.

Arenteiro have now turned their attention to the Copa del Rey, where they secured an impressive 2-0 victory over Almeria in the opening round.

Meanwhile, Atletico Madrid turned in a resilient team performance as they fought back from two goals down to secure a 4-2 victory over Ponferradina in their only friendly during the World Cup break on December 14.

Prior to that, Diego Simeone’s side picked up a 2-0 win over Almazan in their Copa del Rey opener on November 12 to end their five-game winless run.

Atletico Madrid are currently fifth in the La Liga standings after picking up 24 points from 14 matches.

CD Arenteiro vs Atletico Madrid Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the first-ever meeting between the sides, who will both be looking to begin their rivalry on a high.

CD Arenteiro are unbeaten in their last four matches, picking up two wins and two draws since a 1-0 loss to SD Compostela on November 20.

Atletico Madrid are unbeaten in three of their last four matches across all competitions, picking up two wins and one draw in that time.

However, Simone’s side have managed just one win in their last six competitive matches, losing three and claiming two draws since October.

CD Arenteiro vs Atletico Madrid Prediction

While Arenteiro will be looking to continue their fine cup run, they face the stern challenge of taking on a significantly superior and more experienced Atletico Madrid side.

While the La Liga side have struggled for results in recent weeks, we predict they will claim a comfortable victory on Thursday.

Prediction: CD Arenteiro 0-4 Atletico Madrid

CD Arenteiro vs Atletico Madrid Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Atletico Madrid

Tip 2: More than 10.5 corners - Yes (There have been 11 or more corner kicks in five of Atletico Madrid’s last seven games)

Tip 3: Less than 4.5 cards - Yes (There have been fewer than five bookings in Arenteiro’s last 10 matches)

Poll : 0 votes