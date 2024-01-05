CD Lugo vs Atletico Madrid Prediction and Betting Tips | January 6th 2024

Bottom-tier side CD Lugo face a stern test in the Copa del Rey as they play host to La Liga giants Atletico Madrid at the Estadio Anxo Carro on Saturday.

Paulo Alves’ men currently compete in the Spanish Primera Federacion, where they are eighth in Group 1 with 26 points from 18 matches.

Lugo were denied a dream start to the year as they fell to a 1-0 defeat at the hands of Celta Vigo B when the sides met on Tuesday.

Prior to that, Alves’ side saw their three-game unbeaten run come to an end on December 16 when they fell to a 1-0 loss against Cornella.

Lugo now turn their attention to the Copa del Rey, where they kicked off the campaign with a 1-0 win over Antoniano on November 1, before edging out Mirandes 2-0 in the second round.

Atletico Madrid, on the other hand, were left frustrated in their first outing of the year as they fell to a narrow 4-3 defeat at the hands of Girona on Tuesday.

A hat-trick from Alvaro Morata saw Diego Simeone’s men draw level at the Estadi Montilivi before Ivan Martin struck in the 91st minute to hand the hosts a dramatic 4-3 victory.

While the midweek defeat has seen Atletico Madrid drop to fifth place in the La Liga table, they will look to bounce back on Saturday and pick up a morale-boosting win to kick off their Copa del Rey campaign.

CD Lugo vs Atletico Madrid Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the first-ever meeting between Lugo and Atletico Madrid, who will both be looking to begin their rivalry on a winning note.

Atletico Madrid are winless in three of their last four matches, losing twice and claiming one draw since mid-December.

Lugo have won just one of their last five games across competition while picking up one draw and losing three since the start of November.

Simeone’s men have lost their last four domestic matches, conceding nine goals and scoring four since October’s 3-0 victory over Celta Vigo.

CD Lugo vs Atletico Madrid Prediction

In what should be one of their biggest games of the season, Lugo will need to be at their absolute best against a star-studded Atletico Madrid side. However, we predict a one-sided affair at the Estadio Anxo Carro, with Simeone’s side cruising to a comfortable win.

Prediction: CD Lugo 0-3 Atletico Madrid

CD Lugo vs Atletico Madrid Betting Tips

Tip 1: Atletico Madrid to win

Tip 2: Over 2.5 goals - Yes (There have been a staggering 16 goals scored in Atletico Madrid’s last four matches)

Tip 3: Over 4.5 cards - No (There have been fewer than five bookings in four of Lugo’s last five matches)