Celje vs AEK Athens Prediction and Betting Tips | October 2nd 2025 

Celje and AEK Athens FC will trade tackles in a UEFA Conference League clash on Thursday (October 2nd). The game will be played at Stadion Z'dezele.

The home side are coming into the game on the back of a comfortable 3-0 victory over Maribor at the same venue in the Slovenian Prva Liga over the weekend. Frank Kovacevic's 11th-minute goal gave them a lead at the break, and the 26-year-old made it 2-0 in the second half. Matej Poplatnik completed the scoring late on.

AEK, meanwhile, claimed maximum points with a narrow 1-0 home win over Volos in the Greek Super League. Frantzdy Pierrot's 54th-minute strike inspired his side to all three points.

The Double-Headed Eagle will shift focus to the continent, having booked their spot at this stage with a 3-1 aggregate win over Anderlecht. Celje eliminated Ostrava with a 3-0 aggregate victory.

Celje vs AEK Athens Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the first meeting between the two sides.

Celje are unbeaten in their last nine games across competitions, winning eight matches in this run.

AEK Athens have made a 13-game unbeaten start to the season across competitions (nine wins).

Celje are facing Greek opposition for the first time. AEK have played four games against Slovenian sides, winning on three occasions.

Eight of Celje's last 11 games on the continent have witnessed goals at both ends.

Nine of AEK's last 10 games have produced fewer than three goals in regulation time.

Five of Celje's last six competitive games have produced over 2.5 goals.

Celje vs AEK Athens Prediction

Celje will begin their continental sojourn this season, aiming to emulate their strides last term. Albert Riera's side became the first Slovenian side in history to make it to the quarterfinals of a European competition when they were eliminated by Fiorentina.

AEK Athens, for their part, have made a splendid start to the season. However, they will be wary of their trip to Slovenia, having not won any of their last four away games in European football.

Three of those games ended in stalemates, and we are backing that trend to continue in a high-scoring draw between these two sides.

Prediction: Celje 2-2 AEK Athens

Celje vs AEK Athens Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

Bold Tip - Both teams to score over 1.5 goals

