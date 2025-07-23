Celje vs AEK Larnaca Prediction and Betting Tips | July 24th 2025

Celje and AEK Larnaca will trade tackles in the first leg of their UEFA Europa League second round qualification tie on Thursday (July 24th). The game will be played at Stadion Z'dezele.
The home side will be looking to build on the 2-1 comeback away win they registered over Celje in the Slovenian Prva Liga over the weekend. They went into the break behind to Orphe Mbina's 36th-minute strike. Mario Kvesic equalized in the 56th minute while Juanjo Nieto scored the match-winner 20 minutes later.
The Counts will shift their focus to the continent and have booked their spot at this stage with a 6-5 aggregate victory over Sabah Baku in the last round.
AEC Larnaca, meanwhile, fell to a 2-1 extra-time defeat away to Partizan in the second leg of their first-round qualification tie. They went behind to Ognjen Ugresic's 69th-minute strike while they missed a penalty deep into injury time. They drew level in the game but went ahead in the tie through Pere Pons, but Dusan Jovanovic scored in the 118th minute to force penalties. A dramatic penalty shootout ensued, with Larnaca progressing with a 6-5 victory in the shootout, while five red cards were issued in ugly scenes at the end of the game.
The winner of this tie will face Banik Ostrava or Legia Warsaw in the next round of the qualifiers.
Celje vs AEK Larnaca Head-to-Head and Key Numbers
- This will be the first meeting between the two sides.
- Seven of Celje's last eight games have seen both sides find the back of the net.
- AEK Larnaca's last five games have seen one side keep a clean sheet.
- Seven of Celje's last eight home games in European competition have witnessed goals at both ends and also produced three goals or more.
- Celje's three games this season have been decided by one-goal margins.
Celje vs AEK Larnaca Prediction
Celje claimed a hard-fought victory over Sabah Baku in the last round. All three games they have played across competitions this season have been keenly contested.
AEK Larnaca also went the distance in their last round tie against Partizan, but were not in action over the weekend, unlike their hosts.
We expect the home side to claim a narrow win with goals at both ends.
Prediction: Celje 2-1 AEK Larnaca
Celje vs AEK Larnaca Betting Tips
Tip 1 - Celje to win
Tip 2 - Both teams to score
Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals