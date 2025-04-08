Celje vs Fiorentina Prediction and Betting Tips | April 10th 2025

Celje will invite Fiorentina to Stadion Celje in the first leg of the UEFA Conference League on Thursday. The hosts overcame Lugano in the round of 16, recording a 3-1 win on penalties after the score had ended 5-5 on aggregate. The Viola defeated Panathinaikos 5-4 on aggregate, overturning a two-goal deficit from the first leg.

Grofje extended their winning streak in all competitions to four games last week, with a 2-1 away win over Bravo in the Slovenian PrvaLiga. Aljoša Matko bagged a quick-fire first-half brace to help his team register a comeback win.

The visitors are unbeaten in their last four games, though their winning streak ended after three games last week, as they played to a 2-2 away draw at AC Milan in Serie A.

Malick Thiaw's own goal gave them the lead in the seventh minute, and Moise Kean doubled their lead three minutes later. Tammy Abraham halved the deficit in the 23rd minute, and Luka Jović pulled Milan level in the second half against his former employers.

Celje vs Fiorentina Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams meet for the first time. This is the first time that the hosts and the Viola will play an opponent from Italy and Slovenia, respectively.

Grofje have scored at least two goals in four of their last five games in the Conference League.

The hosts will play in the quarterfinals of a UEFA competition for the first time in history.

Fiorentina have lost two of their eight games in the Conference League this season, with both losses registered away from home.

Celje are unbeaten in their last eight home games in the Conference League, including qualifiers, recording five wins.

The visitors are winless in their last five away games across all competitions, suffering four losses.

Celje vs Fiorentina Prediction

Grofje have lost just one of their last eight games in all competitions while recording six wins. They are unbeaten in their last six home games in all competitions, scoring 20 goals, and will look to continue that form.

The Gigliati are unbeaten in their last four games and have scored at least two goals in three games in that period. Notably, they are winless in their last three away games in the Conference League, suffering two defeats.

Robin Gosens is struggling with a knee injury and is expected to miss the first leg. Edoardo Bove has not played since December and is unavailable. Nicolò Zaniolo was an unused substitute against AC Milan and should start here.

The visitors have a good record in the Conference League and made it to the final last season. With that in mind and considering their current form, we back them to eke out a narrow win.

Prediction: Celje 1-2 Fiorentina

Celje vs Fiorentina Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Fiorentina to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes

Tip 4: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

