Celje vs Lugano Prediction and Betting Tips | 14th August 2025

Celje host Lugano for the second leg of their UEFA Europa Conference League clash in the third qualifying round. The Slovenian side have one foot in the playoffs after securing a stunning 5-0 victory in Switzerland last week.

Quarter-finalists in the Conference League finals last year, Celje made clear their intentions of reaching the league phase again by taking Lugano to the cleaners with a clinical display.

Danijel Sturm and Franko Kovacevic netted apiece in the first half to give them a healthy advantage at the break, but there was more misery to come for the hosts in the second half.

Mark Zabukovnik, Mario Kvesic and Kovacevic again, with a second penalty, extended Celje's lead to five goals and essentially killed the tie off. Barring a monumental implosion not seen in decades, the Yellow and Blues are on their way to the next round.

Interestingly, the same fixture last year in the Conference League saw Lugano win 5-4 in a nine-goal thriller. But while Celje enjoyed another goal-fest on their return to Lugano, the home side drew a blank, looking toothless going forward.

Lugano, a European regular, are now on the cusp of losing out to them again, in the qualifiers. It could also end their run of reaching a third consecutive European tournament.

Celje vs Lugano Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the fourth clash between Celje and Lugano.

Celje beat Lugano 1-0 at home last year.

Lugano have lost four of their last six away games in Europe. They've also failed to score in three European qualifiers this season alone.

The Yellow and Blues are winless in their last three home games, including two in the qualifiers this season: 3-3 vs Sabah and 1-1 vs AEK Larnaca (Europa League first and second qualifying rounds, respectively).

Celje vs Lugano Prediction

Following such an epic victory in the first leg, Celje could take their foot off the pedal here as they'd want to conserve some energy for the all-important playoffs coming up.

Lugano may want to bow out with a consolatory win, but the Slovenian team may not let them get away with that either. A double is on the cards for the home side here.

Prediction: Celje 1-0 Lugano

Celje vs Lugano Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Celje to win

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Under 2.5 goals

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: No

