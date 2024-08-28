Celje vs Pyunik Prediction and Betting Tips | 29th August 2024 

Pyunik visit the Arena Petrol on Thursday for the second leg of their Europa Conference League playoff against Celje. The Armenian side are looking to finish the job and confirm their place in the group stages of the competition, having won the first leg by a narrow margin.

Following a cagey first half, Sani Buhari broke the deadlock for Pyunik in the 59th minute, which proved enough to win the game for his side as Celje were unable to find their way back into the contest.

Just a draw here would be enough for the Pomegranate Colors to confirm their second appearance in the Europa Conference League finals, that is unless the Yellow and Blues pull off a stunning comeback at home and send them packing.

They certainly have the home record in their favor as the Slovenian team are unbeaten in five European games at the Arena Petrol, but they have won only three of them, all by a one-goal margin.

If Celje are to progress, they must win by at least two goals.

Celje vs Pyunik Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

This is only the second encounter between the sides in history.

Celje have faced an Armenian side just twice in their history, and lost on both occasions: 1-0 vs Pyunik in the first leg of the 2024-25 Europa Conference League playoffs, and 1-0 vs Ararat-Armenia in the 2020-21 Europa League third qualifying round.

Of their last six European games away from home, Pyunik have won only thrice, including a 1-0 win over Ordabasy in the last round of the Conference League qualifiers.

Celje are unbeaten in their last five home games in Europe, winning three. All their wins have been by a one-goal margin.

Celje vs Pyunik Prediction

Having fallen at the playoffs stage of last year's Conference League too, Celje are looking to avoid another similar heartbreak. Pyunik, who are 1-0 ahead in the tie, could sit back to frustrate them and only hit them on the break. Despite the home side's best efforts, this could end in a draw.

Prediction: Celje 1-1 Pyunik

Celje vs Pyunik Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Under 2.5 goals

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes

