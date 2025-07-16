Celje vs Sabah Prediction and Betting Tips | July 17th 2025

Celje will welcome Sabah to Stadion Z'dežele in the second leg of the UEFA Europa League first qualifying round on Thursday. They met in the first leg last week, and the Counts registered a 3-2 away win.

The hosts played their first competitive match of the season in the first leg last week, and Darko Hrka's stoppage-time strike helped them register a comeback win. Franko Kovačević bagged a brace in that match, scoring a goal apiece in either half.

The visitors were also in action for the first time this season in the first leg. Pavol Šafranko scored a first-half brace to put his side in a comfortable position in that match, but they conceded twice in the second half. It was their first appearance in the Europa League qualifiers, and they will look to improve upon that record here.

Celje vs Sabah Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams met for the first time last week. The Counts registered an away win, and the Owls will look to return the favor here.

The hosts won the first leg 3-2, recording their first away win in European qualifiers after three consecutive defeats.

The visitors have seen conclusive results in their four away games in European qualifiers, recording two wins. Notably, they have kept clean sheets in the two wins and have failed to score in two defeats.

The Counts are unbeaten in their last six home games in European qualifiers, recording four wins.

The Owls are winless in their last three competitive away games. Interestingly, they have scored one goal apiece in these games.

The Counts are winless in their last three competitive home games, playing put two draws.

Celje vs Sabah Prediction

The Counts scored at least three goals for the first time in European qualifiers after six games last week and will look to continue that form here. They are unbeaten at home in the qualfiers since 2023 and are strong favorites.

The Owls had a good debut in the Europa League qualifiers last week, scoring two goals. They have lost two of their last three away games in European qualifiers, failing to score in both, and will look to improve upon that record.

Considering the hosts' better record in European competitions, we back them to eke out a narrow win.

Prediction: Celje 2-1 Sabah

Celje vs Sabah Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Celje to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes

Tip 4: At least one goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

