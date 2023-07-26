Celje vs Vitoria Guimaraes Prediction and Betting Tips | July 27th 2023

Celje will welcome Vitoria Guimaraes to Stadion Z'dezele for the first leg of their UEFA Europa Conference League qualification tie on Thursday.

The home side are coming into the game on the back of a 2-2 draw against Aluminij in their opening game of the new league season. Sandro Jovanovic, Aljosa Matko, Jakob Katusa and Luka Bobicanec all found the back of the net to ensure the spoils were shared.

Vitoria Guimaraes have not been in competitive action since falling to a 3-0 away defeat against Porto in their final league game of last season in May.

Os Conquistadores secured their spot in the qualifiers courtesy of their sixth-placed finish in the Portuguese Primeira Liga last term. Celje qualified as runners-up in the Slovenian Prva Liga.

The winner of this tie will face either Neman Grozno or Baznan in the third round of the qualifiers.

Celje vs Vitoria Guimaraes Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the first meeting between the two sides.

Celje are unbeaten in their last eight competitive games, winning six games in this sequence.

Five of Victoria Guimaraes' last six competitive games have seen at least one side fail to find the back of the net.

Five of Celje's last six competitive games at home have seen at least one side fail to find the back of the net.

Six of Vitoria Guimaraes' last seven competitive away games have produced three goals or more.

Celje have scored at least two goals in each of their last six competitive games.

Celje vs Vitoria Guimaraes Prediction

Celje started their new campaign on a high-scoring note, with four goals shared in their opening league game against Aluminij. They ended the last campaign on a positive note and will be looking to keep their unbeaten run going.

Vitoria Guimaraes, for their part, have not been in competitive action since May but have kept busy with a series of preseason friendlies. Their form in the friendlies has been patchy but this form could count for little as they kickstart their new campaign.

Although one side could nick a win, we are backing the spoils to be shared in a high-scoring draw leaving it all to play for in the second leg.

Prediction: Celje 2-2 Vitoria Guimaraes

Celje vs Vitoria Guimaraes Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

Bold Tip - Both teams to score over 1.5 goals