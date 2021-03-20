Create
Notifications
New User posted their first comment
×
Advertisement

Celta Vigo 1-3 Real Madrid: Player ratings as Karim Benzema inspires Los Blancos to another win | La Liga 2020-21

Karim Benzema netted twice as Real Madrid saw off Celta Vigo.
Karim Benzema netted twice as Real Madrid saw off Celta Vigo.
Sachin Bhat
ANALYST
comments icon
Modified 1 hr ago
Feature

Real Madrid beat Celta Vigo 3-1 at the Balaidos to close the gap on league leaders Atletico Madrid in the 2020-21 La Liga.

A first-half brace from Karim Benzema, followed by a stoppage-time goal from Marco Asensio, got the job done for the reigning Spanish champions. Santi Mina pulled on back for the hosts before half-time, but Celta Vigo couldn't build on that after the break.

Los Blancos were the better side for most of the match despite getting caught out at the back a few times. Nevertheless, the victory brings them within three points of runaway leaders Atletico Madrid, who have a game in hand, though.

On that note, here are the player ratings for Real Madrid:

Thibaut Courtois - 7/10

There was not much to do for Thibaut Courtois on the night, even though he was well beaten for Mina's goal.

Lucas Vazquez - 6/10

Lucas Vazquez worked hard to get the ball forward and completed a few dribbles, but nothing significant came out of them.

Advertisement

Raphael Varane - 6/10

Raphael Varan was found out a lot of times at the back and was nowhere to be seen for Mina's goal as the Real Madrid defender endured another difficult game.

Nacho - 7/10

Nacho stepped up well in the absence of Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos, delivering a defensive masterclass. His last-minute block to deny Aspas was the icing on the cake.

Ferland Mendy - 6/10

It was an off day for Ferland Mendy, who struggled to get involved in the game. A wayward attempt in the second half saw him blaze the ball into the stands from just a few yards out, which will be his most enduring image from this outing.

Federico Valverde - 6.5/10

The Uruguayan was the battering ram for Real Madrid, looking to break Celta Vigo's play, especially on the break. His defensive work-rate allowed Luka Modric to drive upfield.

Casemiro - 7/10

Like Nacho, the Brazilian too was crucial in defence, turning in a colossal performance to keep Celta Vigo at bay. And the stats don't lie either - Casemiro made six interceptions on the night, twice more than any other player on the field.

Toni Kroos - 7/10

Toni Kroos ran the show in midfield during the opening stanza, creating both Benzema goals. It was a surprise he was taken off early in the second half.

Luka Modric - 7/10

Luka Modric was an energetic presence in the Real Madrid midfield, looking to make things happen, although his overall impact was largely limited.

Advertisement

Karim Benzema - 8/10

Karim Benzema was once again the star performer for Real Madrid. The Frenchman struck a cool first-half brace and remained a threat even after the break with his high pressing. He also assisted Asensio following a superb run.

Vinicius Junior - 6/10

The Brazilian showed his quality sporadically, with a lung-bursting dribble in the second half being the highlight. If only Vinicius Junior could have made the final pass too!

Ratings of Real Madrid Susbtitutes

Marco Asensio - 8/10

Marco Asensio added a third goal deep in stoppage time off a move which he started himself. It is now two goals in as many games for the Real Madrid player.

Published 20 Mar 2021, 23:42 IST
comments icon
La Liga 2020-21 Real Madrid CF Football Celta de Vigo Football Karim Benzema Marco Asensio Player ratings Football News La Liga News
Advertisement
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी