Celta Vigo 1-3 Real Madrid: Player ratings as Karim Benzema inspires Los Blancos to another win | La Liga 2020-21

Real Madrid beat Celta Vigo 3-1 at the Balaidos to close the gap on league leaders Atletico Madrid in the 2020-21 La Liga.
A first-half brace from Karim Benzema, followed by a stoppage-time goal from Marco Asensio, got the job done for the reigning Spanish champions. Santi Mina pulled on back for the hosts before half-time, but Celta Vigo couldn't build on that after the break.
Los Blancos were the better side for most of the match despite getting caught out at the back a few times. Nevertheless, the victory brings them within three points of runaway leaders Atletico Madrid, who have a game in hand, though.
On that note, here are the player ratings for Real Madrid:
Thibaut Courtois - 7/10
There was not much to do for Thibaut Courtois on the night, even though he was well beaten for Mina's goal.
Lucas Vazquez - 6/10
Lucas Vazquez worked hard to get the ball forward and completed a few dribbles, but nothing significant came out of them.
Raphael Varane - 6/10
Raphael Varan was found out a lot of times at the back and was nowhere to be seen for Mina's goal as the Real Madrid defender endured another difficult game.
Nacho - 7/10
Nacho stepped up well in the absence of Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos, delivering a defensive masterclass. His last-minute block to deny Aspas was the icing on the cake.
Ferland Mendy - 6/10
It was an off day for Ferland Mendy, who struggled to get involved in the game. A wayward attempt in the second half saw him blaze the ball into the stands from just a few yards out, which will be his most enduring image from this outing.
Federico Valverde - 6.5/10
The Uruguayan was the battering ram for Real Madrid, looking to break Celta Vigo's play, especially on the break. His defensive work-rate allowed Luka Modric to drive upfield.
Casemiro - 7/10
Like Nacho, the Brazilian too was crucial in defence, turning in a colossal performance to keep Celta Vigo at bay. And the stats don't lie either - Casemiro made six interceptions on the night, twice more than any other player on the field.
Toni Kroos - 7/10
Toni Kroos ran the show in midfield during the opening stanza, creating both Benzema goals. It was a surprise he was taken off early in the second half.
Luka Modric - 7/10
Luka Modric was an energetic presence in the Real Madrid midfield, looking to make things happen, although his overall impact was largely limited.
Karim Benzema - 8/10
Karim Benzema was once again the star performer for Real Madrid. The Frenchman struck a cool first-half brace and remained a threat even after the break with his high pressing. He also assisted Asensio following a superb run.
Vinicius Junior - 6/10
The Brazilian showed his quality sporadically, with a lung-bursting dribble in the second half being the highlight. If only Vinicius Junior could have made the final pass too!
Ratings of Real Madrid Susbtitutes
Marco Asensio - 8/10
Marco Asensio added a third goal deep in stoppage time off a move which he started himself. It is now two goals in as many games for the Real Madrid player.