Celta Vigo 2-0 Barcelona: Five talking points | LaLiga 2018-19

Sreeram Krishnaswamy FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 143 // 05 May 2019, 12:01 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

RC Celta de Vigo v FC Barcelona - La Liga

Celta Vigo hosted Barcelona on Matchday 36 of the LaLiga 18-19. Having already sealed the title, Barcelona considered this more of a sleeping pill than a competitive fixture as it showed from their lineup.

Having already edged Liverpool, more like sailed past them, Barcelona rested their core team completely.

Gerard Pique, Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez, Sergio Busquets, Ivan Rakitic, Jordi Alba, all were left out of the squad to travel to Balaidos.

Relegation threatened Celta were facing Barcelona but they rather breathed a sigh of relief seeing the team that Valverde fielded.

Riqui Puig, Alena, and Arthur were the midfield trio. Thomas Vermaelen and Moussa Wague were deployed as fullbacks with Kevin-Prince Boateng leading the lines.

After a scoreless first half, Celta opened the scoring in the 67th minute. Maxi Gomez put the ball past Cillessen off a cross from Boudebouz. Iago Aspas doubled the lead in the 87th minute with a penalty kick, gifted by Moussa Wague's handball.

The loss means little or nothing in the context of the title race for Barcelona as they have already won it by a comfortable margin. However, this means a lot in the relegation battle where Celta is now 5 points clear from the relegation zone.

Here are five talking points from the game.

#5 Celta given a lifeline by Barcelona's second-string team

Collado made his first appearance with Barcelona's first team. Every sign of a second-string side

Advertisement

It was not an unexpected result by any means. Barcelona, having played a fiery and feisty encounter with Liverpool mid-week, was in no mood to put the players through another 90 minutes.

More so, because the league had already been sealed and Barcelona did not have any egos about maintaining their undefeated streak.

Celta would have been hoping to see this kind of lineup. They are in no condition to defeat Barcelona's first team and that would have hurt them in the relegation battle.

Despite the win, they might only be two points clear off Valladolid if they win, are separated with Levante only on goal difference. This win might still no be enough to save them from relegation but it sure gives them a fighting chance.

While if they had lost, Girona and Valladolid would have overtaken them in the points table.

1 / 5 NEXT