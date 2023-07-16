Celta Vigo vs Al Nassr Prediction and Betting Tips | 17th July 2023

Al Nassr are back in action with another friendly match this week as the lock horns with Spanish side Celta Vigo in an intriguing pre-season encounter at the Estadio Algarve on Monday.

Celta Vigo vs Al Nassr Preview

Al Nassr finished in second place in the Saudi Pro League standings this year and endured a fairly underwhelming end to their league campaign. The away side eased past Farense by a comfortable 5-1 margin last week and will look to achieve a similar result in this match.

Celta Vigo, on the other hand, secured a 13th-place finish in the La Liga table last season and have not been at their best in recent months. The Galician giants edged Barcelona to a 2-1 victory in their previous game and will be confident ahead of this fixture.

Celta Vigo vs Al Nassr Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Celta Vigo have never played an official game against Al Nassr and will need to adapt to a new opponent going into the match this week.

Al Nassr are unbeaten in their last eight matches in all competitions, with their previous d in defeat an official match coming by a narrow 1-0 margin at the hands of Al Wehda in April this year.

After a run of six defeats on the trot against multiple opponents in La Liga, Celta Vigo managed to win their previous such game by a 2-1 margin against Barcelona in June this year.

Cristiano Ronaldo bagged a total of 14 goals in his 16 appearances for Al Nassr in the Saudi Pro League - only Anderson Talisca was more prolific than the Portuguese legend in the competition.

Celta Vigo vs Al Nassr Prediction

Al Nassr have managed to turn a corner in recent weeks and will look to be at their best in recent months. Cristiano Ronaldo did not feature in his side's other pre-season friendlies and will look to add to his goal tally this weekend.

Celta Vigo have a good squad at their disposal and have a point to prove going into this game. The Spaniards are the better team on paper and hold a slight upper hand going into this game.

Prediction: Celta Vigo 3-2 Al Nassr

Celta Vigo vs Al Nassr Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Celta Vigo

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Al Nassr to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Cristiano Ronaldo to score - Yes