Celta Vigo vs Al Nassr Prediction and Betting Tips | 17th July 2023

By Aditya Hosangadi
Modified Jul 16, 2023 19:56 GMT
Celta Vigo take on Al Nassr this week

Al Nassr are back in action with another friendly match this week as the lock horns with Spanish side Celta Vigo in an intriguing pre-season encounter at the Estadio Algarve on Monday.

Celta Vigo vs Al Nassr Preview

Al Nassr finished in second place in the Saudi Pro League standings this year and endured a fairly underwhelming end to their league campaign. The away side eased past Farense by a comfortable 5-1 margin last week and will look to achieve a similar result in this match.

Celta Vigo, on the other hand, secured a 13th-place finish in the La Liga table last season and have not been at their best in recent months. The Galician giants edged Barcelona to a 2-1 victory in their previous game and will be confident ahead of this fixture.

Celta Vigo vs Al Nassr Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

  • Celta Vigo have never played an official game against Al Nassr and will need to adapt to a new opponent going into the match this week.
  • Al Nassr are unbeaten in their last eight matches in all competitions, with their previous d in defeat an official match coming by a narrow 1-0 margin at the hands of Al Wehda in April this year.
  • After a run of six defeats on the trot against multiple opponents in La Liga, Celta Vigo managed to win their previous such game by a 2-1 margin against Barcelona in June this year.
  • Cristiano Ronaldo bagged a total of 14 goals in his 16 appearances for Al Nassr in the Saudi Pro League - only Anderson Talisca was more prolific than the Portuguese legend in the competition.

Celta Vigo vs Al Nassr Prediction

Al Nassr have managed to turn a corner in recent weeks and will look to be at their best in recent months. Cristiano Ronaldo did not feature in his side's other pre-season friendlies and will look to add to his goal tally this weekend.

Celta Vigo have a good squad at their disposal and have a point to prove going into this game. The Spaniards are the better team on paper and hold a slight upper hand going into this game.

Prediction: Celta Vigo 3-2 Al Nassr

Celta Vigo vs Al Nassr Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Celta Vigo

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Al Nassr to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Cristiano Ronaldo to score - Yes

Edited by Aditya Hosangadi
