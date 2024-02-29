Celta Vigo vs Almeria Prediction and Betting Tips | 1st March 2024

The 2023-24 edition of La Liga is back in action with another set of matches this week as Almeria lock horns with Celta Vigo in a crucial encounter at the Estadio de Balaidos on Friday.

Celta Vigo vs Almeria Preview

Almeria are currently rooted to the bottom of the La Liga standings and have struggled to make an impact so far this season. The away side held Atletico Madrid to an admirable 2-2 draw last week and will look to take it up a notch in this fixture.

Celta Vigo, on the other hand, are in 17th place in the league table at the moment and have not been at their best this season. The hosts played out a 2-2 draw against Cadiz in their previous game and have a point to prove this week.

Celta Vigo vs Almeria Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Celta Vigo have a good recent record against Almeria and have won nine out of the last 15 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Almeria's two victories.

After a run of two victories in each of their first two matches against Almeria in La Liga, Celta Vigo have won only one of their last five such games in the competition.

Almeria have won only two of their last seven matches against Celta Vigo in La Liga but have managed to find the back of the net in each of these seven games.

Celta Vigo are unbeaten in their last nine matches at home against teams from Andalusia in La Liga - their longest such run in the competition since 1983.

Celta Vigo have lost each of their last three matches at home in La Liga and could lose four such games in a row for the first time since 1983.

Celta Vigo vs Almeria Prediction

Celta Vigo have an impressive squad at their disposal but are experiencing a difficult slump at the moment. Iago Aspas has been excellent for the Galicians in recent years and will need to bring his experience to the fore this week.

Almeria have failed to meet expectations this season and will need to play out of their skins to move up the league table. Celta Vigo are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Celta Vigo 2-1 Almeria

Celta Vigo vs Almeria Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Celta Vigo to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Celta Vigo to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Iago Aspas to score - Yes