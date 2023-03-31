Celta Vigo and Almeria meet in La Liga at the Estadio de Balaídos on Sunday (April 2).

The Rojiblancos will set out to pick up their first away win of the season. Carlos Carvalhal’s men, meanwhile, will look to make it three consecutive home wins for the first time this season. Celta moved into the top half of La Liga just before the international break with a 3-1 win over Espanyol.

Los Celestes have now gone five games without defeat, picking up three wins and two draws since a 1-0 home loss against Atletico Madrid on February 12. With 34 points from 26 games, Celta are ninth in La Liga, level on points with tenth-placed Osasuna.

Meanwhile, Almeria failed to leave the relegation zone, as they needed a 97th-minute penalty from Gonzalo Melero to salvage a 1-1 draw against Cadiz. The Rojiblancos are on a three-game winless run, managing just four points in seven games since the start of February.

With 26 points from as many games, Almeria are 19th in the La Liga standings, but could rise as high as 13th with a win this weekend.

Celta Vigo vs Almeria Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

With eight wins from their last 13 meetings, Celta hold the upper hand in the fixture.

Almeria have picked up four wins in that period, while the spoils have been shared once.

Los Celestes are on a five-game unbeaten run, claiming 11 points from a possible 15 since mid-February.

Almeria are the only side yet to taste victory away from home in La Liga this season, having lost nine and managed three draws in 12 games.

Celta Vigo vs Almeria Prediction

Celta have hit their stride at the business end of the season and could make a late charge for Europe. While relegation-battling Almeria should put up a fight, Los Celestes should claim all three points.

Prediction: Celta Vigo 3-1 Almeria

Celta Vigo vs Almeria Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Celta

Tip 2: Over 2.5 goals - Yes (There have been three or more goals scored in five of their last seven meetings.)

Tip 3: First to score - Celta (Carvalhal’s men have opened the scoring in five of their last six games against Almeria.)

