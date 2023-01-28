Celta Vigo vs Athletic Bilbao Prediction and Betting Tips | January 29, 2023 

Celta Vigo will host Athletic Bilbao at the Municipal de Balaidos on Sunday (January 29) in La Liga.

The hosts have struggled this season, finding themselves just outside the relegation zone with the midpoint of the season approaching. Celta lost 1-0 to Mallorca in their last game and could have no complaints after failing to create any noteworthy chances.

Celta are 17th in the league table with 17 points from 18 games, ahead of Real Valladolid in the relagation zone on goal difference.

Bilbao, meanwhile, enjoyed a strong start to their league campaign but have run out of steam to fall behind in the race for Europe. They lost 2-0 to defending champions Real Madrid in their last league outing but bounced back in midweek with a 3-1 win at Valencia in the Copa del Rey quarterfinals.

Celta Vigo vs Athletic Bilbao Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 38 meetings between Celta and Bilbao, who lead 18-10.

The visitors have won just one of their last six games in the fixture after winning seven of their previous nine.

Celta have won just one of their last four home games against Lehoiak.

Only two of Athletic's seven league wins this season have come on away turf.

Only three of Los Celestes' nine league defeats this season have come at home.

The hosts have conceded 29 goals in La Liga this season. Only last-placed Elche (36) have conceded more.

Celta Vigo vs Athletic Bilbao Prediction

Celta are on a run of back-to-back winless outings and have won just one of their last five games across competitions. They're without a win in their last five home games and could struggle here.

Athletic, meanwhile, have lost their last two league games and are without a win in their last four. They should, however, be buoyed by their latest cup win and pick up maximum points.

Prediction: Celta Vigo 0-1 Athletic Bilbao

Celta Vigo vs Athletic Bilbao

Tip 1 - Result: Athletic

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (Their last six games have produced fewer than 2.5 goals.)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: No (Both teams have scored in just one of their last six matchups.)

Poll : 0 votes