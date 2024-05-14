Celta Vigo vs Athletic Bilbao Prediction, Preview, Team News and More | La Liga 2023-24

The 2023-24 edition of La Liga is back in action with another set of matches this week as Celta Vigo take on Ernesto Valverde's Athletic Bilbao side at the Estadio de Balaidos on Wednesday. The two teams have experienced contrasting fortunes this season and will look to make their mark this week.

Athletic Bilbao are currently in fifth place in the La Liga standings and have been fairly impressive this season. Los Leones were held to a disappointing 2-2 draw by Osasuna in their previous game and will need to take it up a notch this week.

Celta Vigo, on the other hand, are in 17th place in the league table at the moment and have struggled this season. The Galician outfit slumped to a 1-0 defeat at the hands of Atletico Madrid last week and will need to bounce back in this match.

Celta Vigo vs Athletic Bilbao Head-to-Head

Athletic Bilbao have a good recent record against Celta Vigo and have won 20 out of the last 42 matches played between the two teams. Celta Vigo have managed 11 victories against Athletic Bilbao and will look to cut the deficit this week.

Celta Vigo form guide: L-W-L-W-L

Athletic Bilbao form guide: D-W-L-D-D

Celta Vigo vs Athletic Bilbao Team News

Celta Vigo

Jonathan Bamba returned to the lineup against Atletico Madrid and could make another appearance in this fixture. Renato Tapia and and Joseph Aidoo remain injured and will not be available for selection.

Injured: Renato Tapia, Joseph Aidoo

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Athletic Bilbao

Yeray Alvarez and Aitor Paredes have served their suspensions and will be available this week. Dani Vivian and Yuri Berchiche have been ruled out with injuries and will not be included int he squad.

Injured: Dani Vivian, Yuri Berchiche, Inigo Ruiz de Galarreta

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Celta Vigo vs Athletic Bilbao Predicted XI

Celta Vigo Predicted XI (3-4-3): Guaita; Nunez, Starfelt, Jailson; Mingueza, Beltran, Rodriguez, Alvarez; Aspas, Swedberg, Larsen

Athletic Bilbao Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Simon; De Marcos, Paredes, Vivian, Lekue; Prados, Vesga; Inaki Williams, Muniain, Nico Williams; Villalibre

Celta Vigo vs Athletic Bilbao Prediction

Athletic Bilbao have been impressive under Ernesto Valverde but have blown hot and cold in recent weeks. The likes of Inaki Williams and Iker Muniain are seasoned campaigners and will look to bring their experience to the fore in this fixture

Celta Vigo can pack a punch on their day and have relied heavily on Iago Aspas over the past month. The Galicians are desperate to avoid relegation and could hold Athletic Bilbao to a draw this week.

Prediction: Celta Vigo 2-2 Athletic Bilbao