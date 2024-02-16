Celta Vigo vs Barcelona Prediction and Betting Tips | 17th February 2024

The 2023-24 edition of La Liga returns to the fold with another set of matches this weekend as Celta Vigo lock horns with Xavi's Barcelona side in an important clash at the Estadio de Balaidos on Saturday.

Celta Vigo vs Barcelona Preview

Celta Vigo are currently in 17th place in the La Liga standings and have struggled so far this season. The Galician outfit slumped to a 3-2 defeat at the hands of Getafe last week and will need to work hard to bounce back in this fixture.

Barcelona, on the other hand, are in third place in the league table at the moment and have been fairly impressive this season. The Blaugrana were held to a disappointing 3-3 draw by Granada in their previous game and will need to take it up a notch this weekend.

Celta Vigo vs Barcelona Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Barcelona have a good recent record against Celta Vigo and have won 20 out of the last 42 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Celta Vigo's 11 victories.

Celta Vigo have lost three of their last four matches against Barcelona in La Liga - as many defeats as they had suffered in the nine such games preceding this run.

Barcelona have won only one of their last eight matches away from home against Celta Vigo in La Liga and have conceded at least two goals in seven of these matches.

Celta Vigo have lost 12 of their 24 matches in La Liga so far this season - their second-highest number of defeats at this stage of the season since the turn of the century.

Barcelona have conceded 33 goals in their 24 matches in La Liga so far this season.

Celta Vigo vs Barcelona Prediction

Barcelona have flattered to deceive under Xavi this season and cannot afford another run of poor results. The Catalan giants have been defensively woeful this season and will need to present a robust front on Saturday.

Celta Vigo have tormented the Blaugrana in the past but have not been at their best this season. Barcelona are the better team on paper and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Celta Vigo 2-3 Barcelona

Celta Vigo vs Barcelona Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Barcelona to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Barcelona to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Robert Lewandowski to score - Yes