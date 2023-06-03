Celta Vigo vs Barcelona Prediction and Betting Tips | 4th June 2023

The 2022-23 edition of La Liga is back in action with another round of matches this weekend as Celta Vigo lock horns with Xavi's impressive Barcelona side in an important clash at the Estadio de Balaidos on Sunday.

Celta Vigo vs Barcelona Preview

Celta Vigo are currently in 17th place in the La Liga standings and have not been at their best so far this season. The Galician outfit slumped to a 1-0 defeat at the hands of Cadiz last week and will need to bounce back in this fixture.

Barcelona, on the other hand, have clinched the La Liga title this season and have been impressive on the domestic front over the past year. The Blaugrana eased past Mallorca by a 3-0 margin in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar result this weekend.

Celta Vigo vs Barcelona Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Barcelona have an impressive recent record against Celta Vigo and have won 19 out of the last 41 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Celta Vigo's 10 victories.

Celta Vigo have lost only one of their last seven matches at home against Barcelona in La Liga, with their only such defeat during this period coming by a 3-0 margin in 2020.

Barcelona won the reverse fixture by a narrow 1-0 margin and could complete a La Liga double over Celta Vigo for the first time since the 2013-14 campaign.

Barcelona have suffered three defeats at the Balaidos in La Liga since the 2015-16 campaign - their worst record at a venue in the competition during this period.

Celta Vigo are winless in their last six matches in La Liga - their longest such streak in the competition since February 2021.

Celta Vigo vs Barcelona Prediction

Barcelona have been in impressive form in La Liga and will look to conclude their triumphant campaign on a positive note. Ansu Fati has shown flashes of his potential in recent weeks and will look to make his mark in this fixture.

Celta Vigo are in the midst of a slump at the moment and are dangerously close to the relegation zone. Barcelona are the better team on paper and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Celta Vigo 1-3 Barcelona

Celta Vigo vs Barcelona Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Barcelona

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Barcelona to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Ansu Fati to score - Yes

