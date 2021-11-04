Celta Vigo vs Barcelona prediction, preview, team news and more | La Liga 2021-22

Barcelona are back in action with another important La Liga fixture this weekend as they lock horns with Celta Vigo on Saturday. Barcelona have been inconsistent this season and have a point to prove in this match.

Celta Vigo are in 15th place in the La Liga standings and are yet to hit their stride this season. The Galicians held Rayo Vallecano to a 0-0 stalemate in their previous game and will look for a similar result in this fixture.

Barcelona, on the other hand, are in ninth place in the league table at the moment and have failed to meet expectations this year. The Catalan giants edged Dynamo Kyiv to a crucial 1-0 victory in their previous game and will need to take it up a notch this weekend.

Celta Vigo vs Barcelona Head-to-Head

Barcelona have a good record against Celta Vigo and have won 17 out of 38 matches played between the two teams. Celta Vigo have managed 10 victories against Barcelona and can trouble their opponents in this fixture.

The previous meeting between the two teams took place in May this year and ended in a 2-1 victory for Celta Vigo. Barcelona were poor on the day and have a point to prove this weekend.

Celta Vigo form guide in La Liga: D-L-W-L-L

Barcelona form guide in La Liga: D-L-L-W-L

Celta Vigo vs Barcelona Team News

Celta Vigo have a point to prove this weekend

Celta Vigo

Jose Manuel Fontan and Kevin Vazquez have recovered from their injuries and should be available for selection. Celta Vigo will need to field their best team against Barcelona this weekend.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Barcelona need to win this game

Barcelona

Sergio Aguero and Gerard Pique have picked up injuries over the past and will are unavailable for selection. Ronald Araujo and Martin Braithwaite are injured and will be excluded from the squad.

With Pique sidelined, Clement Lenglet and Eric Garcia are set to feature in Barcelona's defence. Frenkie de Jong was not fully fit against Dynamo Kyiv and is unlikely to be risked in this match.

Injured: Sergio Aguero, Martin Braithwaite, Gerard Pique

Doubtful: Frenkie de Jong, Pedri, Sergi Roberto, Ronald Araujo, Sergino Dest

Suspended: None

Celta Vigo vs Barcelona Predicted XI

Celta Vigo Predicted XI (4-1-3-2): Matias Dituro; Hugo Mallo, Jeison Murillo, Joseph Aidoo, Javi Galan; Renato Tapia; Brais Mendez, Denis Suarez, Nolito; Iago Aspas, Santi Mina

Barcelona Predicted XI (4-3-3): Marc-Andre ter Stegen; Jordi Alba, Clement Lenglet, Eric Garcia, Oscar Mingueza; Sergio Busquets, Nico Gonzalez, Gavi; Ousmane Dembele, Memphis Depay, Ansu Fati

Celta Vigo vs Barcelona Prediction

Barcelona were impressive in the second half against Dynamo Kyiv and made full use of the width provided by Ansu Fati and Ousmane Dembele. Sergi Barjuan may well end his tenure as Barcelona's interim manager this weekend and will want to sign off on a positive note.

Celta Vigo have troubled Barcelona on several occasions in the past but will need to solve problems of their own ahead of this match. Barcelona are the better team on paper and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Celta Vigo 1-3 Barcelona

