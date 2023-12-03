Celta Vigo vs Cadiz Prediction and Betting Tips | December 4th 2023

Celta Vigo will invite Cadiz to the Estadio Municipal de Balaídos in La Liga action on Monday. Both teams head into the match on a ten-game winless run in the league. Their poor form in the competition has kept them in the lower half of the league table, with the visitors in 16th place with 11 points and the hosts in 18th place with just eight points.

The hosts played a goalless draw against Valencia last week, failing to score for the third time in five games. Cadiz, on the other hand, were held to a 1-1 draw by Mallorca last time around in an away game. Rubén Alcaraz's 12th-minute opener was canceled out by Abdón Prats in added time of the first half.

Celta Vigo vs Cadiz Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have squared off 29 times in all competitions thus far. The hosts have the upper hand in the head-to-head record with 13 wins, although the visitors are not far behind with 11 wins. Five games have ended in stalemates.

Last season, both teams registered home wins in their two league meetings, while keeping clean sheets.

The visitors have the worst attacking record in La Liga this season, scoring just 11 times in 14 games with four of them coming in away games.

Celta Vigo have not fared much better, scoring 14 times in as many games, with just four of them coming in seven home games.

Cadiz have just two wins in their La Liga away games in 2023, suffering eight defeats in 13 games.

Celta have scored at least once in their last nine home meetings against the visitors. They have won seven of their last nine home meetings against the visitors as well.

Celta Vigo vs Cadiz Prediction

Los Celestes are winless at home in La Liga this season, failing to find the back of the net in four of their seven games. Interestingly, they have just one win in their last five league meetings against the visitors, failing to score three times in that period.

Joseph Aidoo is the only confirmed absentee for Rafael Benítez. The former Liverpool manager is looking to register his first home win of the league campaign.

El Submarino Amarillo have just two wins to their name in La Liga this season, with both coming in home games. They have been in poor form in their travels in 2023, with just two wins to their name. They have failed to score in six of their last ten away games in the league and might struggle here.

Sergio González has a lengthy absentee list for the match as Jeremías Conan Ledesma, Luis Hernández, Rominigue Kouamé, and Gonzalo Escalante are sidelined through injuries. Iza Carcelén picked up a knock in the draw against Mallorca and faces a late fitness test.

Considering the recent form of the two teams and their goalscoring records, a low-scoring draw looks to be the most likely outcome of the match.

Prediction: Celta Vigo 1-1 Cadiz

Celta Vigo vs Cadiz Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Under 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Iago Aspas to score or assist any time - Yes