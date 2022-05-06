Celta Vigo vs Deportivo Alaves Prediction and Betting Tips - 7th May 2022

The 2021-22 edition of La Liga returns to the fold with another round of fixtures this weekend as Deportivo Alaves take on an impressive Celta Vigo outfit in an important clash at the Estadio Balaidos on Saturday.

Celta Vigo vs Deportivo Alaves Preview

Deportivo Alaves are currently in 19th place in the La Liga standings and have endured a dismal season so far. The Basque outfit edged Villarreal to a crucial 2-1 victory last week and cannot afford to slip up in this fixture.

Celta Vigo, on the other hand, are in 12th place in the league table at the moment and have been plagued by inconsistency so far this season. The Galicians were held to a 1-1 draw by Granada in their previous game and will need to bounce back this weekend.

Celta Vigo vs Deportivo Alaves Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Celta Vigo have a good record against Deportivo Alaves and have won 14 of their last 33 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Alaves' 11 victories.

Celta Vigo have won their last four matches against Deportivo Alaves in La Liga and have scored at least twice in each of these games.

Celta Vigo have lost only one of their 13 matches at home in La Liga against Deportivo Alaves - their lowest home loss percentage against any side in the competition.

Celta Vigo thrashed Deportivo Alaves by a stunning 6-0 margin in 2020 - their biggest win in La Liga in over 70 years.

After a run that saw them go unbeaten in six consecutive matches at the Balaidos, Celta Vigo have lost their last two games at home in the competition.

Deportivo Alaves have improved in recent weeks and have won two of their last three La Liga games, after a run that saw them pick up only one victory in 19 matches.

Celta Vigo vs Deportivo Alaves Prediction

Celta Vigo have excellent players in their ranks but have largely failed to meet their objectives so far this season. The Galicians have shown flashes of their brilliance on a few occasions and have a point to prove in this fixture.

Deportivo Alaves have struggled this year and will need to play out of their skins to avoid relegation. Celta Vigo are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Celta Vigo 2-1 Deportivo Alaves

$50 Risk-Free Bet + up to $1,000 Deposit Match at DraftKings SB

Celta Vigo vs Deportivo Alaves Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Celta Vigo

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Celta Vigo to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Iago Aspas to score - Yes

Edited by Aditya Hosangadi