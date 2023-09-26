Celta Vigo vs Deportivo Alaves Prediction and Betting Tips | September 28th 2023

Celta Vigo will host Deportivo Alaves at the Municipal de Balaidos on Thursday in another round of the 2023-24 La Liga campaign.

The home side have endured a slow start to their league campaign and currently find themselves in the relegation zone. They were beaten 3-2 by Barcelona in their last game, taking a two-goal lead via strikes from Jorgen Strand Larsen and Anastasios Douvikas before their opponents upped the ante and scored thrice in the final 10 minutes of the game to snatch all three points.

Celta Vigo sit 18th in the league table with just four points from six games. They will be looking to shake off their latest results and get back to winning ways this week.

Deportivo Alaves have not fared much better than their opponents this season but remain hopeful of survival. They were beaten 2-0 by Athletic Bilbao in their game at the weekend and had their chances to get on the scoresheet but were guilty of wasteful finishing.

The visitors sit 14th in the La Liga standings, two points above their midweek opponents and will be looking to widen that gap come Thursday.

Celta Vigo vs Deportivo Alaves Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 68 meetings between Celta and Alaves. The hosts have won 28 of those games while the visitors have won four fewer. There have been 16 draws between the two sides.

The hosts have won their last five games in this fixture.

The visitors are without a clean sheet in their last five games in this fixture.

Alaves have scored just five goals in La Liga this season. Only Las Palmas (2) have scored fewer.

Celta are one of four teams in the Spanish top-flight this season yet to taste victory on home turf.

Celta Vigo vs Deportivo Alaves Prediction

Celta are on a run of back-to-back defeats and have won just one of their six games this season. They have lost their last three games on home turf and could struggle here.

Alaves have also lost their last two matches and have lost four of their last six league games. They have won just one of their last nine competitive outings on the road and could see defeat here.

Prediction: Celta Vigo 2-1 Deportivo Alaves

Celta Vigo vs Deportivo Alaves Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Celta Vigo to win

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Four of the last five matches between the two teams have produced more than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Celta Vigo to score first: YES (The home side have scored the first goal in their last five games in this fixture)