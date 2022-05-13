Celta Vigo vs Elche Prediction and Betting Tips - 15th May 2022

Celta Vigo will host Elche at the Balaidos in La Liga on Sunday, looking to bounce back from their latest setback.

The Celeste were beaten 3-1 by Barcelona on Wednesday, just days after their emphatic 4-0 crushing of relegation-battling Alaves. With 43 points from 11 games, Eduardo Coudet's side are 11th in the league standings but are looking to finish higher up the standings.

Elche, meanwhile, are four points off them in 14th but are also safe from relegation. They have all but ensured they remain in the top flight for a third consecutive season, a first in the club's history, since a run of five between 1973 and 1978.

After seeing off Mallorca and Real Betis in back-to-back games, Los Franjiverdes have gone without a victory in their next three. A 1-1 draw with Osasuna was followed by 3-0 and 2-0 defeats to Cadiz and Atletico Madrid respectively, keeping them winless in the final month of the season.

Celta Vigo vs Elche Head-To-Head and Betting Tips

In 19 previous clashes between the two teams, the spoils are equally shared, with six wins for both Celta and Elche

Elche's last visit to Celta ended in a 3-1 loss in February 2021

Los Franjiverdes secured a 1-0 win over the Galicians on home soil in the October reverse. They are looking to pull off a league double over them for just the third time in history (previously in 1974-75 and 2013-14).

LaLiga @LaLiga



#LaLigaSantander

#DesenlaceLaLiga MODIFICACIÓN | El encuentro RC Celta - Elche CF, correspondiente a la jornada 37, se disputará finalmente el domingo 15 de mayo a las 19:30 horas en horario unificado. MODIFICACIÓN | El encuentro RC Celta - Elche CF, correspondiente a la jornada 37, se disputará finalmente el domingo 15 de mayo a las 19:30 horas en horario unificado. #LaLigaSantander#DesenlaceLaLiga https://t.co/TbbfPsvavJ

Celta have won just two of their last six home games against the Alicante-based side.

The Celeste have lost two of their last three homes games in La Liga, after losing just one in their previous nine.

Elche are on a three-game winless run and risk going four games without a victory for th first time under manager Francisco Rodriguez.

Celta Vigo vs Elche Prediction

Neither team has been on a good run of form, but Celta are the better side on paper.

Their 4-0 win over Alaves showed how deadly they can be on their day. Iago Aspas, in particular, is on a good run of form, scoring four goals in his last three games.

This could be an easy win for the hosts.

Prediction: Celta Vigo 2-0 Elche.

Celta Vigo vs Elche Prediction

Tip 1 - Result: Celta Vigo.

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: over 2.5.

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes .

Edited by Bhargav