Celta Vigo vs Elche Prediction and Betting Tips | 26th April 2023

The 2022-23 edition of La Liga returns to the fold with another round of matches this week as Elche lock horns with an impressive Celta Vigo side in an important clash at the Estadio de Balaidos on Wednesday.

Celta Vigo vs Elche Preview

Elche are currently rooted to the bottom of the La Liga standings and have struggled to cope with the rigours of the top flight this season. The away side slumped to a damaging 2-0 defeat at the hands of Valencia last week and will need to bounce back in this match.

Celta Vigo, on the other hand, are in 13th place in the league table at the moment and have been inconsistent so far this season. The Galicians suffered a 2-0 defeat against Real Madrid in their previous game and have a point to prove this week.

Celta Vigo vs Elche Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Celta Vigo have a good recent record against Elche and have won eight out of the last 21 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Elche's six victories.

Celta Vigo have won their last two matches against Elche in La Liga and have never won three consecutive such games in the history of the competition.

Celta Vigo have lost only two of their last 10 matches at home against Elche in La Liga and have failed to find the back of the net in only one of these games.

After a run of two victories on the trot in matches played on Wednesdays in La Liga, Celta Vigo have lost their last two such games in the competition.

Celta Vigo have suffered defeat in their last two matches in La Liga and have failed to find the back of the net in both of these games.

Celta Vigo vs Elche Prediction

Celta Vigo have flattered to deceive over the course of their season and are in desperate need of a shot in the arm. Iago Aspas has stepped up for this side on several occasions in the past and will need to prove his mettle in this match.

Elche are fighting for their lives in the top flight and will need a miracle to avoid relegation this season. Celta Vigo are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Celta Vigo 3-1 Elche

Celta Vigo vs Elche Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Celta Vigo

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Celta Vigo to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Iago Aspas to score - Yes

