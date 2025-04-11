Celta Vigo vs Espanyol Prediction and Betting Tips | 12th April 2025

The 2024-25 edition of La Liga is back in action with another set of matches this weekend as Espanyol lock horns with an impressive Celta Vigo side in an important encounter at the Estadio de Balaidos on Saturday. The two teams have experienced contrasting fortunes this season and will want to win this game.
Celta Vigo vs Espanyol Preview
Espanyol are currently in 16th place in the La Liga standings and have not been at their best so far this season. The Catalan outfit thrashed Rayo Vallecano by a comprehensive 4-0 margin last week and will be confident ahead of this fixture.
Celta Vigo, on the other hand, are in seventh place in the league table at the moment and have stepped up to the plate this season. The Galician giants defeated Mallorca by a 2-1 margin in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar result this weekend.
Celta Vigo vs Espanyol Head-to-Head and Key Numbers
- Espanyol have a slight edge over Celta Vigo and have won 15 out of the 41 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Celta Vigo's 14 victories.
- Espanyol are unbeaten in their last three matches in all competitions, with their previous defeat on the domestic front coming by a 2-1 margin against Mallorca in a La Liga match last month.
- Espanyol have conceded only four goals in their last five matches in all competitions and have managed to keep two clean sheets during this period, scoring 12 goals in these games.
- Celta Vigo are unbeaten in their last eight matches in La Liga, with their previous defeat in the competition coming by a 2-1 margin at the hands of Valencia in February this year.
- Celta Vigo have kept only one clean sheet in their last five La Liga matches.
Celta Vigo vs Espanyol Prediction
Celta Vigo have consistently punched above their weight so far this season and have an admirable squad at their disposal. The likes of Alfonso Gonzalez and Iago Aspas can be lethal on their day and will look to make their mark this weekend.
Espanyol have shown signs of improvement in recent weeks and will look to step up to the plate in this fixture. Celta Vigo are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.
Prediction: Celta Vigo 3-1 Espanyol
Celta Vigo vs Espanyol Betting Tips
Tip 1: Result - Celta Vigo to win
Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes
Tip 3: Celta Vigo to score first - Yes