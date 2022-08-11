Celta Vigo vs Espanyol Prediction and Betting Tips | 13th August 2022

The 2022-23 edition of La Liga kicks off with its first round of fixtures this weekend as Espanyol lock horns with an impressive Celta Vigo side in an important clash at the Balaidos Stadium on Saturday.

Celta Vigo vs Espanyol Preview

Celta Vigo finished in 12th place in the La Liga standings last season and have been inconsistent over the past year. The Galicians suffered a shock 2-1 defeat against Braga last week and will need to bounce back in this fixture.

Espanyol secured a 14th-place finish in the league table last season and are yet to adapt to the Spanish top flight. The Catalan outfit held Napoli to an admirable 0-0 stalemate last week and will look to take it up a notch in his match.

Celta Vigo vs Espanyol Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Celta Vigo and Espanyol are on an even footing as far as the head-to-head record is concerned and have won 13 matches apiece out of 37 games played between the two teams.

Celta Vigo have managed draws in six of their last nine matches against Espanyol - the Galicians have played more draws only against Valencia and Barcelona.

Celta Vigo have avoided defeat in their last nine games against Espanyol at the Balaidos - their longest unbeaten run against the Catalans at home.

After an impressive run of three victories in five league games, Espanyol are winless in their last seven matches in La Liga.

Celta Vigo have failed to win their opening game of the campaign in each of the the last six seasons, while Espanyol have been consigned to the same fate for the last five seasons.

Iago Aspas' 18-goal tally last season saw him finish as La Liga's highest-scoring Spaniard for the fourth time - David Villa is the only other player in the 21st century to have achieved this feat.

Celta Vigo vs Espanyol Prediction

Celta Vigo have flattered to deceive over the past year and will need to be more consistent this season. Iago Aspas can be lethal on his day and will need to step up in his fixture.

RC Celta English @RCCeltaEN We are still on a cloud



𝐓𝐇𝐀𝐍𝐊 𝐘𝐎𝐔! We are still on a cloud𝐓𝐇𝐀𝐍𝐊 𝐘𝐎𝐔! ☁️ We are still on a cloud ☁️𝐓𝐇𝐀𝐍𝐊 𝐘𝐎𝐔! 💙 https://t.co/tKRm6wETLT

Espanyol have struggled in the Spanish top flight and have a point to prove this season. Celta Vigo are the better team on paper, however, and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Celta Vigo 2-1 Espanyol

Up to $250 Deposit Match at BetRivers/SugarHouse

Celta Vigo vs Espanyol Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Celta Vigo

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Celta Vigo to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Iago Aspas to score - Yes

Paul Merson has predicted the results for Chelsea vs Tottenham and other GW 2 fixtures! Click here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Aditya Hosangadi