Celta Vigo vs Espanyol prediction, preview, team news and more | La Liga 2021-22

The 2021-22 edition of La Liga is back in action with another set of matches this weekend as Celta Vigo take on Espanyol on Friday. Both teams have been inconsistent this season and will want to win this game.

Espanyol are in ninth place in the La Liga standings and have shown flashes of their potential this season. The Catalans edged Levante to a 4-3 victory in their previous league game and have a point to prove in this match.

Celta Vigo, on the other hand, are in 14th place in the league table at the moment and have not been at their best this year. The Galicians held Mallorca to a 0-0 stalemate last week and will want to take it up a notch in this fixture.

Celta Vigo vs Espanyol Head-to-Head

Celta Vigo and Espanyol are on an even footing as far as the head-to-head record is concerned and have won 12 games apiece out of 35 matches played between the two teams.

The previous meeting between the two sides took place last year and ended in a 0-0 stalemate. Both teams were wasteful on the day and will need to be more clinical this weekend.

Celta Vigo form guide in La Liga: D-L-W-D-D

Espanyol form guide in La Liga: W-L-W-L-W

Celta Vigo need to win this game

Celta Vigo

Iago Aspas served his suspension but might not be able to feature in this game. Hugo Mallo and Augusto Solari have picked up knocks and are unlikely to be risked this weekend.

Injured: None

Doubtful: Augusto Solari, Hugo Mallo, Iago Aspas

Suspended: None

Espanyol have a point to prove

Espanyol

Oscar Gil and David Lopez are injured at the moment and have been ruled out of this match. Landry Dimata has made progress with his recovery but might not make it back in time for this game.

Injured: Oscar Gil, David Lopez

Doubtful: Landry Dimata

Suspended: None

Celta Vigo vs Espanyol Predicted XI

Celta Vigo Predicted XI (4-1-3-2): Matias Dituro; Kevin Vazquez, Nestor Araujo, Joseph Aidoo, Javi Galan; Fran Beltran; Brais Mendez, Denis Suarez, Franco Cervi; Nolito, Santi Mina

Espanyol Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Diego Lopez; Adria Pedrosa, Sergi Gomez, Leandro Cabrera, Aleix Vidal; Keidi Bare, Yangel Herrera; Javier Puado, Adrian Embarba, Sergi Darder; Raul de Tomas

Celta Vigo vs Espanyol Prediction

Celta Vigo have blown hot and cold for most of the year and will need to be more consistent to manage a top-half finish. With Iago Aspas carrying a niggle, Santi Mina and Nolito will need to step up in this fixture.

Espanyo are capable of an upset on their day and have been impressive so far this season. Both teams are evenly matched on paper and could share the spoils this weekend.

Prediction: Celta Vigo 2-2 Espanyol

