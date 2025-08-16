Celta Vigo vs Getafe Prediction and Betting Tips | 17th August 2025

The 2025-26 edition of La Liga kicks off with a set of matches this weekend as Getafe lock horns with Celta Vigo in an important encounter at the Estadio de Balaidos on Sunday. Both teams can pack a punch on their day and will want to win this game.
Celta Vigo vs Getafe Preview
Celta Vigo finished in seventh place in the La Liga standings and have been fairly impressive over the past year. The Galician giants edged Wolverhampton Wanderers to a narrow 1-0 victory in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar result this weekend.
Getafe, on the other hand, finished in 13th place in the league table last season and have not been at their best in recent months. The away side slumped to a 2-1 defeat at the hands of Celta Vigo last week and will need to bounce back in this match.
Celta Vigo vs Getafe Head-to-Head and Key Numbers
- Getafe have a slight edge over Celta Vigo and have won 10 out of the last 28 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Celta Vigo's nine victories.
- After a winless run of five matches on the trot against Getafe in La Liga, Celta Vigo have won each of their last two such games in the competition.
- Getafe have played out draws in six of their 14 matches away from home against Celta Vigo in La Liga - their third-highest percentage of draws in away games against a single opponent in the history of the competition.
- Celta Vigo have won their opening match in a La Liga campaign on only one occasion in their last nine seasons, with their only such victory during this period coming by a 2-1 margin against Deportivo Alaves last season.
Celta Vigo vs Getafe Prediction
Celta Vigo have an impressive squad at their disposal and have a point to prove going into this game. Ferran Jutgla and Iago Aspas can be lethal on their day and will look to make their mark this weekend.
Getafe can pack a punch on their day and have a point to prove this weekend. Celta Vigo are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.
Prediction: Celta Vigo 2-1 Getafe
Celta Vigo vs Getafe Betting Tips
Tip 1: Result - Celta Vigo to win
Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes
Tip 3: Celta Vigo to score first - Yes