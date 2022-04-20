Celta Vigo vs Getafe Prediction and Betting Tips - 20th April 2022

The 2021-22 edition of La Liga is back in action with another round of matches this week as Getafe lock horns with an impressive Celta Vigo side in an important clash at the Balaidos on Wednesday.

Celta Vigo vs Getafe Preview

Getafe are currently in 15th place in the La Liga standings and have struggled to impose themselves so far this season. The Madrid-based outfit suffered a 2-1 defeat against Villarreal last week and will need to bounce back in this fixture.

Celta Vigo, on the other hand, are in 11th place in the league table at the moment and have been fairly impressive this year. The Galicians eased past Athletic Bilbao by a 2-0 margin in their previous game and will be confident ahead of this match.

Celta Vigo vs Getafe Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Celta Vigo and Getafe are on an even footing as far as the head-to-head record is concerned and have won seven games apiece out of a total of 21 games played between the two sides.

Celta Vigo are unbeaten in their last four matches against Getafe and have won the last two games without conceding a single goal.

Getafe have won only one of their last 10 La Liga games away from home against Celta Vigo, with their previous victory coming in 2019.

Celta Vigo have suffered seven defeats at the Balaidos in La Liga so far this season - their worst home record in the league in over five years.

Getafe have won only one of their last nine games in La Liga and have lost the last two - their longest run of defeats in the league since October last year.

Getafe have picked up only one point so far this season after conceding the first goal of the game in La Liga.

Celta Vigo vs Getafe Prediction

Celta Vigo have an impressive squad at their disposal and can punch above their weight on their day. The likes of Iago Aspas and Santi Mina can be lethal at their best and will look to make their mark in this fixture.

Getafe have struggled this season and have several issues to address at the moment. Celta Vigo are the better team on paper and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Celta Vigo 2-0 Getafe

Celta Vigo vs Getafe Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Celta Vigo

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - No

Tip 3: Celta Vigo to keep a clean sheet - Yes

Tip 4: Iago Aspas to score - Yes

