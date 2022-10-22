Celta Vigo vs Getafe Prediction and Betting Tips | 24th October 2022

The 2022-23 edition of La Liga is back in action with another round of matches this week as Getafe lock horns with Celta Vigo in an important clash at the Estadio Balaidos on Monday.

Celta Vigo vs Getafe Preview

Getafe are currently in 17th place in the La Liga standings and have not been at their best so far this season. The Madrid-based outfit played out a 2-2 draw against Athletic Bilbao this week and will need to take it up a notch in this fixture.

Celta Vigo, on the other hand, are in 15th place in the league table at the moment and have been plagued by inconsistency this year. The Galicians suffered a shock 4-1 defeat at the hands of Real Valladolid in their previous game and will need to bounce back this week.

Celta Vigo vs Getafe Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Getafe have a slight edge over Celta Vigo and have won eight out of the last 22 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Celta Vigo's seven victories.

Celta Vigo have won only two of their last 10 La Liga matches against Getafe but did defeat the Madrid outfit by a 3-0 margin in October 2021.

After picking up points in only one of their first five La Liga games at the Balaidos, Getafe have managed five points from their last six away league games against Celta Vigo.

Celta Vigo have lost their last three matches in La Liga and are yet to suffer four consecutive defeats in the league under Eduardo Coudet.

Getafe have won only two of their ten games in La Liga so far this season and are winless in their last four matches in the competition.

Getafe have not conceded goals in their last two away games in La Liga and have not played three such games in a row under Jose Bordalas since May 2018.

Celta Vigo vs Getafe Prediction

Celta Vigo have an impressive squad at their disposal but have flattered to deceive in La Liga over the past year. Iago Aspas remains the side's talisman this season and will need to inspire his team to another positive result this weekend.

Getafe have endured another difficult season and will need to solve a few issues to keep their distance from the relegation zone. Celta Vigo are the better team on paper, however, and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Celta Vigo 3-1 Getafe

Celta Vigo vs Getafe Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Celta Vigo

Tip 2: Game to score over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Celta Vigo to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Iago Aspas to score - Yes

