Celta Vigo vs Getafe Prediction and Betting Tips | 8th October 2023

The 2023-24 edition of La Liga is back in action with another set of matches this weekend as Getafe take on an impressive Celta Vigo side at the Estadio de Balaidos on Sunday.

Celta Vigo vs Getafe Preview

Getafe are currently in 11th place in the La Liga standings and have been fairly impressive so far this season. The Madrid-based outfit played out a 0-0 stalemate against Villarreal last week and will need to take it up a notch in this match.

Celta Vigo, on the other hand, are in 18th place in the league table at the moment and have flattered to deceive so far this season. The Galician giants slumped to a 2-1 defeat at the hands of Las Palmas in their previous game and will need to bounce back this weekend.

Celta Vigo vs Getafe Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Getafe have a slight edge over Celta Vigo and have won nine out of the last 24 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Celta Vigo's seven victories.

After a run of five victories in their first 12 matches against Getafe in La Liga, Celta Vigo have won only two of their last 12 such games in the competition.

After losing four of their first five matches away from home against Celta Vigo in La Liga, Getafe are unbeaten in six of their last seven such matches in the competition.

Celta Vigo have lost their last three matches against teams from Madrid in La Liga and have failed to find the back of the net in all these matches.

Celta Vigo have earned five points from their first eight games in the 2023-24 edition of La Liga - their second-lowest tally of points at this stage of the competition.

Celta Vigo vs Getafe Prediction

Celta Vigo have been in poor form so far this season and are in desperate need of a shot in the arm. The likes of Iago Aspas and Jonathan Bamba can be lethal on their day and will need to step up to the plate this weekend.

Getafe have punched above their weight this season and will look to make the most of their run of good results. Both teams are on an even footing at the moment and could play out a draw in this match.

Prediction: Celta Vigo 1-1 Getafe

Celta Vigo vs Getafe Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Getafe to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Jonathan Bamba to score - Yes