Celta Vigo vs Girona Prediction and Betting Tips | 14th September 2025

The 2025-26 edition of La Liga is back in action with another set of matches this weekend as Girona lock horns with Celta Vigo in an important encounter at the Estadio de Balaidos on Sunday. Both teams can pack a punch on their day and will want to win this game.

Celta Vigo vs Girona Preview

Celta Vigo are currently in 15th place in the La Liga standings and have struggled to make an impact so far this season. The Galician giants were held to a 1-1 draw by Villarreal in their previous game and will need to take it up a notch this weekend.

Girona, on the other hand, are rooted to the bottom of the league table at the moment and have struggled to make an impact this season. The Catalan outfit slumped to a 2-0 defeat at the hands of Sevilla last week and will need to work hard to bounce back in this match.

Celta Vigo vs Girona Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Celta Vigo have a slight edge over Girona and have won seven out of the last 19 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Girona's six victories.

Celta Vigo are winless in their last five matches against Girona in all competitions - their longest such streak against the Catalan side in their history.

After winning two of their first four matches away from home against Celta Vigo in La Liga, Girona have won only one of their last six such games in the competition.

Celta Vigo are winless in their first four matches in La Liga this season and could start a top-flight league season with five consecutive such results for the second time since the turn of the century.

Celta Vigo vs Girona Prediction

Girona have a strong squad at their disposal and have a point to prove going into this game. The Catalans are in the midst of a slump at the moment and will need to be at their best in this fixture.

Celta Vigo have been in abysmal form this season and cannot afford to put a foot wrong this weekend. Girona are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this match.

Prediction: Celta Vigo 1-2 Girona

Celta Vigo vs Girona Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Girona to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Celta Vigo to score first - Yes

