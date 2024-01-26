Celta Vigo vs Girona Prediction and Betting Tips | 28th January 2024

The 2023-24 edition of La Liga returns to the fold with another set of matches this weekend as Celta Vigo lock horns with an impressive Girona side in an important encounter at the Estadio de Balaidos on Sunday.

Celta Vigo vs Girona Preview

Celta Vigo are currently in 16th place in the La Liga standings and have not been at their best so far this season. The Galician outfit slumped to a 2-1 defeat at the hands of Real Sociedad in the Copa del Rey this week and will need to bounce back in this fixture.

Girona, on the other hand, are at the top of the league table at the moment and have been in exceptional form so far this season. The Catalans crashed out of the Copa del Rey after a 3-2 defeat against Mallorca in their previous game and will need to bounce back this weekend.

With Michel at the helm, Girona have thrived in La Liga this season but will face a difficult race to the title against Real Madrid. The away side has a narrow one-point lead at the moment and will need to remain consistent in the coming weeks.

Celta Vigo vs Girona Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Celta Vigo have a good recent record against Girona and have won seven out of the last 16 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Girona's five victories.

After an unbeaten run of 17 matches in all competitions, Girona suffered their first defeat after nearly four months by a 3-2 margin against Mallorca this week.

Girona have scored a total of 11 goals in their last three matches in all competitions but have failed to keep clean sheets in any of these games.

Celta Vigo vs Girona Prediction

Girona have been in excellent form so far this season and will be intent on maintaining their impressive run in the league. The likes of Artem Dovbyk and Cristhian Stuani can be lethal on their day and will look to add to their goal tallies this weekend.

Celta Vigo have struggled this season and will need to play out of their skins in this fixture. Girona are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Celta Vigo 1-3 Girona

Celta Vigo vs Girona Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Girona to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Girona to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Artem Dovbyk to score - Yes