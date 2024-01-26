Celta Vigo vs Girona Prediction and Betting Tips | January 28th 2024

Celta Vigo and Girona will be looking to bounce back from their recent cup exit when they square off at the Municipal de Balaidos in round 22 of La Liga on Sunday.

Having picked up a 1-0 victory in October’s reverse fixture, Michel’s men will be looking to do the double over the hosts and extend their lead at the top of the table.

Celta Vigo were dumped out of the Copa del Rey as they suffered a 2-1 defeat at the hands of Real Sociedad in the quarter-finals on Tuesday.

This was a second consecutive defeat against Sociedad, who picked up a 1-0 victory in the first of their league-and-cup doubleheader last weekend to end Vigo’s four-match unbeaten run.

Rafael Benítez’s side have endured a disappointing campaign so far and find themselves 16th in the La Liga table, just two points above the relegation zone.

Like the hosts, Girona’s Copa del Rey campaign came to an end on Wednesday when they fell to a 3-2 loss against 10-man Mallorca.

Prior to that, Michel’s men were unbeaten in 17 consecutive matches across all competitions, claiming 14 wins and three draws since the start of October.

Sitting top of the La Liga table, Girona have been a revelation this season and will be hoping for a strong showing at the business end of the season as they look to make history.

Celta Vigo vs Girona Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

With seven wins from the last 16 meetings between the sides, Celta Vigo boast a superior record in the history of this fixture.

Girona have picked up five wins in that time, while the spoils have been shared on four occasions.

Michel’s men have failed to win their last four visits to the Municipal de Balaidos, losing twice and claiming two draws since a 4-0 victory in May 2011.

Celta Vigo currently hold the division’s third-poorest home record, having picked up just 10 points in their 11 games on home turf so far.

Girona boast the best points tally away from home in the La Liga this season, having picked up 24 points from 10 matches.

Celta Vigo vs Girona Prediction

Still licking their wounds from their cup exit, Celta Vigo and Girona will head into the weekend looking to pick up a morale-boosting result.

However, Girona are unbeaten on their travels this season and we are backing them to continue their fairytale title charge with another win.

Prediction: Celta Vigo 1-2 Girona

Celta Vigo vs Girona Betting Tips

Tip 1: Girona to win

Tip 2: Both sides to score - Yes (Both sides have scored in five of Girona’s last seven outings)

Tip 3: Over 4.5 cards - No (There have also been fewer than five bookings in eight of the visitors’ last 10 matches)