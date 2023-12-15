Celta Vigo vs Granada Prediction and Betting Tips | 16th December 2023

The 2023-24 edition of La Liga is back in action with another round of matches this weekend as Granada lock horns with Celta Vigo in a crucial encounter at the Estadio Balaidos on Saturday.

Celta Vigo vs Granada Preview

Granada are currently in 19th place in the La Liga standings and have been in poor form so far this season. The away side played out a 1-1 draw against Athletic Bilbao last week and will need to take it up a notch in this fixture.

Celta Vigo, on the other hand, are in 18th place in the league table at the moment and have not been at their best this season. The Galicians were held to a 0-0 stalemate by Rayo Vallecano in their previous game and have a point to prove this weekend.

Celta Vigo vs Granada Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Celta Vigo have a good recent record against Granada and have won nine out of the 20 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Granada's three matches.

Celta Vigo are unbeaten in their last five matches against Granada in La Liga, with their previous such defeat coming by a 2-0 margin in September 2019.

After a run of two defeats at home against Granada in La Liga, Celta Vigo have lost only one of their last 15 such matches in the competition.

Celta Vigo are winless in their last 12 matches in La Liga - their longest such run in the competition since October 1969.

Granada are winless in their last 13 matches in La Liga and have conceded at least one goal in each of their last 16 games in the competition.

Celta Vigo vs Granada Prediction

Celta Vigo have a good squad at their disposal but have not been at their best this season. The Galicians find themselves in the midst of a relegation battle at the moment and cannot afford to put a foot wrong in this fixture.

Granada have shown flashes of their ability this season but have largely failed to step up to the plate in the top flight. Both teams have issues to address at the moment and could play out a draw this weekend.

Prediction: Celta Vigo 1-1 Granada

Celta Vigo vs Granada Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - No

Tip 3: Granada to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Jonathan Bamba to score - Yes