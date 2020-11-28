Celta Vigo vs Granada prediction, preview, team news and more | La Liga 2020-21

Languishing at the bottom of the La Liga table, Celta Vigo will feel like they have to move a mountain to transform this campaign into a better one as they host sixth-placed Granada. Eduardo Coudet's men have registered just a single victory from the first ten games of the season after staying up by the skin of their teeth last season.

Granada, on the other hand, had been on a decent run before being dealt back-to-back losses in the league by Real Sociedad and Real Valladolid. They will be desperate to get back to winning ways as well and will be buoyed by their victory against AC Omonia in the Europa League last night.

Despite their recent losses, Granada are sixth on the table after picking up 14 points from their first eight games. They remain within an arm's distance of the top four with just three points separating them and reigning La Liga champions Real Madrid.

Although there is a huge gulf between the two clubs in terms of their position on the La Liga table, Granada have suffered four defeats in their previous six outings against Celta Vigo.

Celta Vigo vs Granada Head-to-Head

Celta Vigo and Granada have battled 16 times till date. Celta Vigo have the clear advantage, winning seven of those games. Granada have only registered three wins against their Sunday opponents and six games have ended in draws.

The last time these two sides met was in February earlier this year and they played out a goalless draw.

Celta Vigo form guide: L-D-L-D-L

Granada form guide: D-W-L-L-W

Celta Vigo vs Granada Team News

📰 Aidoo is currently training alone. The defender suffered a fibrillar micro tear playing against Sevilla. pic.twitter.com/LG7OsYMyhj — RC Celta English (@RCCeltaEN) November 24, 2020

Sergio Alvarez, Joseph Aidoo, Kevin Vazquez and Emre Mor are sidelined for Celta Vigo through injury. Nestor Araujo is expected to replace Aidoo in the centre of defence.

Injuries: Sergio Alvarez, Joseph Aidoo, Kevin Vazquez and Emre Mor

Doubtful: None

Suspensions: None

Granada have quite a few injury concerns as well. The likes of Angel Montoro, Kenedy, Quini, Victor Diaz and Neyder Lozano remain unavailable. Ramon Azeez is a doubt for this one.

Injuries: Angel Montoro, Kenedy, Quini, Victor Diaz and Neyder Lozano

Doubtful: Ramon Azeez

Suspensions: None

Celta Vigo vs Granada Predicted Lineups

Celta Vigo predicted XI: Blanco; Lucas Olaza, Nestor Araujo, Jeison Murillo, Hugo Mallo; Sergio Carreira, Renato Tapia, Denis Suarez, Brais Méndez; Nolito, Iago Aspas

Granada Predicted XI: Rui Silva (GK); Dimitri Foulquier, German Sanchez, Domingos Duarte, Carlos Neva; Maxime Gonalons, Luis Milla; Puertas, Herrera, Antonio Puertas; Darwin Machis

Celta Vigo vs Granada Prediction

Celta Vigo looked slightly improved in their last game against Sevilla but Granada might pack enough power to get over the line here.

Prediction: Celta Vigo 1-2 Granada