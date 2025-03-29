Celta Vigo vs Las Palmas Prediction and Betting Tips | 31st March 2025

The 2024-25 edition of La Liga is back in action with another set of matches this week as Las Palmas lock horns with Celta Vigo in an important clash at the Estadio de Balaidos on Monday. Both teams can pack a punch on their day and will want to win this game.

Celta Vigo vs Las Palmas Preview

Las Palmas are currently in 19th place in the La Liga standings and have struggled to impose themselves so far this season. The away side played out a 2-2 draw against Deportivo Alaves last week and will need to take it up a notch in this fixture.

Celta Vigo, on the other hand, are in eighth place in the league table at the moment and have stepped up to the plate so far this season. The Galician hosts edged Real Valladolid to a narrow 1-0 victory in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar result this week.

Celta Vigo vs Las Palmas Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Celta Vigo have a good recent record against Las Palmas and have won 11 out of the last 23 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Las Palmas' eight victories.

Celta Vigo have won five of their last six matches against Las Palmas in La Liga - as many victories as they had achieved in the 16 such games preceding this run.

After a run of 10 defeats in 13 matches on the trot away from home against Las Palmas in La Liga, Celta Vigo have found the back of the net have found the back of the net in four of their last 10 such games.

Celta Vigo have won 16 of their 23 matches at home against Las Palmas in La Liga.

Celta Vigo vs Las Palmas Prediction

Celta Vigo have consistently punched above their weight so far this season and have a point to prove going into this game. Borja Iglesias and Iago Aspas have been impressive this season and will look to make an impact this weekend.

Las Palmas have been in poor form this season and will need to work hard to avoid relegation in the coming months. Celta Vigo are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Celta Vigo 2-1 Las Palmas

Celta Vigo vs Las Palmas Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Celta Vigo to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Celta Vigo to score first - Yes

